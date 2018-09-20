IOWA CITY — Time has taught Toren Young that the shortest distance to his desired destination is a straight line.
The Iowa running back hasn’t hesitated to put that mindset to work while stepping into the starting lineup the past two weeks for the Hawkeyes, using his 5-foot-11, 221-pound frame to average 5.4 yards on each of his team-leading 43 carries.
“I want to be known as being a physical, hard-nosed kind of running back, a north-south guy who plays a physical game,’’ Young said. “That’s the way I believe the game should be played. It’s the way I’ve played it all my life.’’
Young arrived at Iowa after rushing for 2,779 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns as a senior at Monona Grove (Wis.) High School, where he averaged 8.3 yards per carry while earning first-team all-state honors.
He cut his football teeth watching games at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium as a youth.
“It’s a few miles from where I grew up. I went to games, watched some football there,’’ Young said.
There, he watched the Badgers find success behind strong, physical lines that created room for hard-nosed running backs to run.
It’s the place where Ron Dayne thrived in the late 1990s, breaking the NCAA career rushing record with a 31-yard carry during the second quarter of a 41-3 rout of Iowa that was part of a 216-yard day against coach Kirk Ferentz’s first Iowa team in 1999.
Young has ties with Dayne, the 1999 Heisman Trophy winner who put his 249-pound body to work while plowing through defenses for 7,125 yards during his career from 1996-99.
His peer group in high school included two of Dayne’s children.
“We grew up about 10 minutes away from each other and we hung around together a lot growing up,’’ Young said. “I’m like best friends with his daughter and son. They’re like family. We were together all the time in high school.’’
One of Dayne’s daughters, Jada, is a junior defender on the women’s soccer team at Michigan while one of his sons, Javian, is a freshman running back at Boston College this season.
Young said he never really talked much football with the player who back in the day was known as “The Great Dayne.’’
“When he found out I was coming to Iowa, he told me to work hard and be physical,’’ Young said. “That’s what I’ve always tried to do. That’s who I am as a player.’’
Young was not offered a scholarship by Wisconsin coming out of high school, but he feels like he landed in the spot he needed to be.
“I couldn’t be happier,’’ Young said. “This is the best place for me and it has given me a chance to mature and grow as a person. Things happen for a reason and I connected with Iowa coaches pretty quickly and fell in love with the campus and community. It’s a great place to be.’’
Before moving into an expanded role this season, Young got a taste of competition last season. He carried the ball 45 times a year ago, including three times for 11 yards late in Iowa’s 38-14 loss at Wisconsin.
As good as it felt to get a chance to play in the stadium where he grew up watching games, the loss tempered any excitement he had that day.
“When I made the decision to come to Iowa, I knew I would get a chance to go home and play. Now, I’m looking forward to playing them at Kinnick this year,’’ Young said.
He said Tuesday that he has heard from a few friends already this week as the Hawkeyes prepare for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against the 18th-rated Badgers.
“A few teachers from high school, old coaches, they’ve reached out,’’ Young said. “Some told me they’d be rooting for me but hope for a different outcome in the game from the one I want. That’s OK. I respect it.’’
He expects Iowa’s rushing attack to benefit this week from the return of first-game starter Ivory Kelly-Martin from an ankle sprain.
Young, who has started the past two games, and junior college transfer Mekhi Sargent expect to be part of an expanded rotation in the Hawkeye backfield.
“We’re getting another guy with some experience and ability to share the work with,’’ Young said. “He looks good in practice. We’re anxious to see what we can do.’’
The running back-by-committee approach is something all three sophomore backs bought into during the preseason and Ferentz sees a role for Young in making it work.
“He brings a physical presence to the run game that we need,’’ Ferentz said. “We need what he has to offer and we’re going to need all three of those guys over the course of the season.’’
091518-Iowa-UNI-004
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders smile and cheer as the team enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-005
Fans wait for the arrival of the Hawkeyes before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-006
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, recites his 1939 Heisman Trophy speech before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-007
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) jumps into the end zone avoiding a tackle by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) as linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) runs in late to try and help during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-008
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs into the end zone after a 5-yard pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-009
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-010
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-011
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) runs after a 29-yard pass reception before being brought down by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Korby Sander (5) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-012
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-013
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-014
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) and linebacker Kristian Welch (34) bring down Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-015
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-016
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell drops back to pass before throwing an interception to Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudiaduring the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. Howell was replaced in the third quarter after completing just three passes in the first half.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-017
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Rickey Neal Jr. during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-018
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a 29-yard pass before being hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-019
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) avoids a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) for an 8-yard run before being downed on the 2-yard line during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-020
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Korby Sander (5) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-021
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) signals a first down after catching a pass for 43 yards during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-022
Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) runs on a kick return during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-023
Northern Iowa Panthers wide receiver Jaylin James (83) pulls in a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) runs in to push him out during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-024
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer for their team before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-025
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz gives a high five to tight end Noah Fant (87) after a 29-yard reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-026
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stays up despite a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-027
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) pulls in a touchdown pass while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-028
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) picks up the ball after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-029
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Elias Nissen (85) and running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-030
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-031
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate in the end zone as the team takes to the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-032
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-033
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer for a TV camera before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer to the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Drew Thomas (41) pulls in a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) takes a hand off during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-039
An Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader cheers to fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-040
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes marching band perform before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-041
Iowa Hawkeyes players swarm onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-042
Fireworks go off after the national anthem before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-043
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate a first down during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-044
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders do backflips during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-045
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) breaks through the line for a gain during the Hawkeyes' win over UNI last week.
ANDY ABEYTA, QUAD-CITY TIMES
091518-Iowa-UNI-046
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders and Herky, the mascot, celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-047
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-048
The moon rises over Kinnick Stadium as a point after kick goes up during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-049
A young Iowa Hawkeyes fan rests on a man's shoulder during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-050
Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleaders perform for fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-051
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) pulls in a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-052
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders perform for fans during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-053
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section walk down to their seats before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-054
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Coy Kirkpatrick (72) go through a drill together before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-055
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) reaches up for a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-056
Iowa flags are raised by cheerleaders before the team teaks the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-057
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger (97), defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) stand for the national anthem before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-058
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's chased by Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Chris Kolarevic (48) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-059
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is brought down by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-060
Iowa Hawkeyes place kicker Miguel Recinos (91) sends a point after kick away during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-061
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is hit by multiple Iowa Hawkeyes defenders on a carry during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-062
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) is brought down near the end zone during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-063
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) was hit by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the second quarter of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-064
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell (11) throws a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-065
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) goes down with the ball on a play that was called an incomplete pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-066
Signs are seen in the windows of the Stead Family Children's Hospital before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-067
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan in the student section points to the field and cheers before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-068
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section pose for a photo before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-069
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan poses with two Northern Iowa Panthers fans in the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-070
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field for warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-071
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with officials before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-072
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-073
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) wars up before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-074
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky rides onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-075
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-076
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders face fans during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-077
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-078
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) facts to missing a catch during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-079
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-080
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot, Herky, gathers with cheerleaders to celebrate his birthday during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-081
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) is brought down after a run during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-082
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass on a scoring drive during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-083
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-084
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-085
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-086
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) rushes into the pileup during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-087
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-088
Iowa Hawkeyes fans lift a young boy during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-089
A Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleader smiles to fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-090
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) reaches for a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-091
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Eli Dunne (14) hands off the ball to running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
UNI tight end Briley Moore (86) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass in front of Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia during the fourth quarter Saturday night in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) fumbles as he is hit by Northern Iowa linebacker Rickey Neal Jr. during the second half Saturday.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Northern Iowa wide receiver Nick Fossey (82) catches a pass over Iowa defensive back Geno Stone during the second half of Saturday's game in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley, right, catches a 14-yard touchdown pass ahead of Northern Iowa defensive back Korby Sander Saturday in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs from Northern Iowa linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during Saturday night's game in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates with teammate Brandon Smith (12) after catching a 14-yard touchdown pass during the second half Saturday against Northern Iowa.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley greets Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 38-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Northern Iowa quarterback Eli Dunne (14) runs from Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, left, during the second half Saturday night.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
091518-Iowa-UNI-001
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, marches down the team entryway among cheering fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-003
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz steps off the bus before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-002
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk off the busses before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Subscribe to Breaking News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.