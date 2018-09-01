IOWA CITY -- Toren Young is more concerned with the quality of his work than the quantity of his contributions to the Iowa football team.
The sophomore didn’t touch the ball until the third quarter of Saturday’s season-opening 33-7 win over Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium, but he made certain each of his eight carries counted.
Young set up Iowa’s first two touchdowns of the season with carries of 40 and 24 yards, and then collected the Hawkeyes’ third score on a six-yard carry into the end zone.
It all was part of an effort that added up to a career-high and team-leading 84-yard day for Young, who began fall camp on the top of the Iowa depth chart at tailback but watched Ivory Kelly-Martin and Mekhi Sargent take the first handoffs of the new season Saturday.
“My job as a player is to go to work whenever my number is called, whenever that is in a game,’’ Young said. “We’re doing this running back by committee right now and I think we’re all good with that. There are plenty of carries to go around.’’
The 5-foot-11, 221-pound Young put his skill set on display against the Huskies.
On his first two carries, he proved to be elusive and had the speed to allude the defense on plays in Iowa’s offense designed to be run to the perimeter.
On his touchdown run, he blasted his way through the defense with a power-filled burst.
“I feel like there are a lot of things I can do and whatever play is called, I feel like I’m ready to execute it,’’ Young said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz wouldn’t argue that point.
“To me, what he did is who he is. He’s just a hard, physical guy,’’ Ferentz said. “If he plays to his strengths, that’s what he’ll give us hopefully. … We as a staff look at all three of those guys as prominent guys on our team. I envision us having a rotation with them and playing all three of them.’’
Ferentz figures all three backs will be needed as well as the season progresses.
And Young provides a physical presence that Iowa welcomes.
“He has to run physical and he certainly did that today and that kid was a spark, too,’’ Ferentz said. “Good players make good plays like that to give you a spark.’’
The Hawkeyes rushed for 209 yards against Northern Illinois, gaining confidence from the backfield to a a young offensive line with each snap of the game.
“It was a good starting point for us,’’ Young said. “We’ve got a lot of guys out there who are in new roles and it was good to watch them all work. It was a good start for all of us.’’
