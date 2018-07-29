IOWA CITY — For the second time in nine days, an Iowa football player was cited by Iowa City police on alcohol-related charges.
Tristan Wirfs, a starting offensive tackle, was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on a main Iowa City thoroughfare.
His charges follow the arrest of defensive tackle Brady Reiff on public intoxication charges in the early-morning hours on July 21 in downtown Iowa City.
Wirfs, a 19-year-old sophomore from Mount Vernon, was stopped by police at 1:43 a.m. near 606 South Riverside Drive, just north of the intersection with Benton Street and south of downtown Iowa City.
According to police reports, Wirfs was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 3:37 a.m. and was released at 10 a.m. Sunday.
“While we are currently gathering additional facts, I am disappointed in Tristan’s decision making based on the information that’s already been confirmed,’’ Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement.
“He is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct and the rules and regulations of coach Kirk Ferentz and his program.’’
A highly-regarded recruit, Wirfs saw action in 10 games last season for the Hawkeyes as a true freshman.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman became the first true freshman to start at either tackle position in Kirk Ferentz’s first 19 seasons as Iowa’s head coach when he moved into the lineup at right tackle for an Oct. 7 game against Illinois.
He started in the Hawkeyes’ final eight games last season, shifting to left tackle for the Pinstripe Bowl.
As Iowa prepares to open fall camp on Friday, Wirfs is listed as Iowa’s starting right tackle.
Team discipline has not yet been announced by coach Kirk Ferentz, but at a minimum in all likelihood Wirfs will join Reiff in being suspended for the Hawkeyes’ Sept. 1 season opener against Northern Illinois.
Iowa’s second-team offensive tackles are listed on the current depth chart as Dalton Ferguson and Mark Kallenberger although current second-team right guard Levi Paulsen started at right tackle in the Pinstripe Bowl when Wirfs shifted to the left side of the line.
Ferentz announced Reiff’s suspension last week, punishment which followed charges filed after the junior reportedly mistook a police car for an Uber vehicle and attempted to climb into it shortly after 2 a.m. on July 21 on a downtown Iowa City street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.