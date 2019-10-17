IOWA CITY — He may not have Noah Fant’s speed or the magnets T.J. Hockenson has for hands, but Nate Wieting is carving out his own niche for the Iowa football team.
Starting at a position where a pair of All-Americans lined up a year ago, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound senior has proven to be a capable receiver but has generally filled a more traditional tight end role during the first half of the Hawkeyes’ season.
“My job has been to do whatever I’ve been asked to do,’’ Wieting said. “If that means blocking, I block. If that means catching a pass, I catch a pass. Whatever it takes.’’
That doesn’t change this week as Wieting works to help the Hawkeye offense get back on track in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium against Purdue.
After averaging 465 yards of offense and 33.5 points in its first four games, Iowa has averaged 308.5 yards and 7.5 points in consecutive losses to Michigan and Penn State.
The issues have been multiple – penalties, sacks, missed connections in the passing game and an inability to move the ball on the ground – and a solution must be collaborative, Wieting said.
“You have to give credit to the opponents, first. They made a lot of plays when it came down to it. They got after us. But, a lot of it falls on us as well,’’ Wieting said.
“Communication to start off with, being detailed, being where we need to be when we need to be there, having awareness as to what could happen, what could go wrong, and then, going out and playing and executing at a high level. That’s all part of it.’’
That’s also all part of the solution.
“I think we’re really close at a lot of positions if we can hone in on those details,’’ Wieting said.
That’s something Wieting can understand.
His role at tight end is largely the job of a multitasker in the Hawkeye offense.
With Fant and Hockenson leading the way last season, tight ends accounted for 90 receptions in the Iowa passing game.
This season, Wieting and Shaun Beyer have combined for 10 catches during 23rrd-ranked Iowa’s 4-2 start.
You have free articles remaining.
That matches the reception total of Purdue starting tight end Brycen Hopkins last Saturday when the senior, the son of former Moline and NFL offensive lineman Brad Hopkins, caught 10 passes for 140 yards to earn national tight end of the week honors for the second time this season.
Hopkins is finding room to roam down low as Boilermaker receivers are stretching the field vertically and stretching opposing defenses.
That is part of what Iowa was able to accomplish to a more modest degree last week against Penn State. Wieting recorded a career high with four receptions and 54 receiving yards in the Hawkeyes’ 17-12 loss.
The Rockford, Ill., native who arrived at Iowa a walk-on has averaged 10.7 yards per catch this season.
Quarterback Nate Stanley sees that as a byproduct of the work Wieting has put into his game.
“He has worked extremely hard to put himself in a position to be out there,’’ Stanley said. “He’s been here a year longer than I have but from the day I first stepped on campus, he’s always been willing to put in the extra work it takes.’
“He always wants to hang around late and put in the time to keep working on his game,’’ Stanley said. “He’s put himself in a position to be successful and I have a lot of respect for that.’’
Wieting has learned from the skill that Fant and Hockenson brought to the position. He particularly benefited from watching how Hockenson used his hands in the run game.
“T.J. always had his hands inside and when a defender tried to steer across your face, he taught me that if you can steer into that, you’ll keep the pressure on them and maintain the block a little longer, a little detail, but a big thing,’’ Wieting said.
Purdue will challenge the Hawkeyes with a myriad of defensive looks, adding to the task Iowa faces this week.
“They’ll play man, they’ll play zone, they’ll play a man front and zone behind it, they will throw a little bit of everything at us,’’ he said.
That puts a premium on preparation and patience.
“I think you have to have some patience as a player, knowing that not everything is going to be perfect,’’ Wieting said. “Sometimes, you’re going to feel like you’re spinning your wheels, but that is the time when you really have to focus.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.