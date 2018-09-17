IOWA CITY – Nate Stanley figures time is the only measure to determine just how ready the Iowa football team is for the Big Ten season.
The junior quarterback believes the Hawkeyes have made weekly progress while constructing a 3-0 record against nonconference foes, but concedes that performance against an angry Wisconsin team on Saturday will provide the ultimate answer.
“Wisconsin has set the standard high in our division for the past three, four, five years and if you want to be a championship-level team, you have to compete at that level,’’ Stanley said. “We still have a lot of work to do, a lot of things to clean up. That’s where the week starts for us.’’
The Badgers will likely be taking the same approach after losing a nonconference game at home for the first time in 42 tries.
A listless performance in a 24-21 loss Saturday at home to BYU, a team Wisconsin beat by 34 points a year ago on the road, dented the Badgers’ hopes of chasing a national championship.
It was the type of humbling loss Wisconsin handed Iowa a year ago by a 38-14 score that will be referenced more frequently this week than the same digits that showed up on the scoreboard at Kinnick Stadium in Saturday’s win over Northern Iowa.
“We didn’t come out and play consistent football,’’ Stanley said, referencing the Hawkeyes’ 66-yard offensive performance last season at Camp Randall Stadium. “That’s one thing that has been preached all offseason from January until now.
“We were just riding a roller coaster at that point. That’s something we don’t want to do this season. We’ve put three weeks of good practices together and we want to keep building on it and try to stay on an upward slope.’’
Coach Paul Chryst talked after Saturday’s game about how he hoped his team’s setback to BYU allows Wisconsin to refocus its energies and concentrate on repeating as West Division champions in the Big Ten, work that begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
“This is fuel and we will get better from this,’’ Badgers defensive back D’Cota Dixon told the Wisconsin State Journal following the game.
He also expects the Hawkeyes to continue to grow.
Iowa’s defense has been stout, surrendering eight points and 42 rushing yards per game while limiting opponents to 1.5 yards per carry.
Stanley and Hawkeye offense found its collective game against Northern Iowa, establishing an effective rhythm on the ground and through the air for the first time this season.
The Hawkeyes benefited from an aggressive tempo which helped create a flow that led Iowa to 545 yards of offense, an effort Stanley led with a 309-yard passing performance.
After connecting on just 52.9 percent of his passes in Iowa’s first two games, the Hawkeyes’ junior quarterback hit on 23-of-28 attempts against UNI.
That 82.1-percent touch – tarnished only by an ill-advised throw over the middle against an incoming rush that was picked off late the second quarter – was the result of a more relaxed approach from Stanley.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz suggested last week that he felt Stanley was pressing a bit in Iowa’s first two games, trying to do too much. He told his quarterback to just be himself and have fun with the game.
“He has a really good sense of what everybody is feeling out there on the field,’’ Stanley said. “I think he’s been around a lot of great players and knows when they’re trying to do too much. So maybe, yeah, I was trying to do more than I should, not allowing myself to have fun on the field.’’
091518-Iowa-UNI-004
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders smile and cheer as the team enters Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-005
Fans wait for the arrival of the Hawkeyes before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-006
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, recites his 1939 Heisman Trophy speech before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-007
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) jumps into the end zone avoiding a tackle by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) as linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) runs in late to try and help during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-008
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) runs into the end zone after a 5-yard pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-009
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-010
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-011
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) runs after a 29-yard pass reception before being brought down by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Korby Sander (5) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-012
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is brought down by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive back Jake Gervase (30) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-013
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) runs up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-014
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) and linebacker Kristian Welch (34) bring down Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-015
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-016
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell drops back to pass before throwing an interception to Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudiaduring the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. Howell was replaced in the third quarter after completing just three passes in the first half.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-017
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Rickey Neal Jr. during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-018
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a 29-yard pass before being hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Roosevelt Lawrence (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-019
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) avoids a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) for an 8-yard run before being downed on the 2-yard line during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-020
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's hit by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Korby Sander (5) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-021
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) signals a first down after catching a pass for 43 yards during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-022
Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Xavior Williams (9) runs on a kick return during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-023
Northern Iowa Panthers wide receiver Jaylin James (83) pulls in a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Kristian Welch (34) runs in to push him out during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-024
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer for their team before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-025
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz gives a high five to tight end Noah Fant (87) after a 29-yard reception during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-026
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stays up despite a hit by Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-027
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) pulls in a touchdown pass while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-028
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) picks up the ball after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-029
Northern Iowa Panthers tight end Briley Moore (86) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Elias Nissen (85) and running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-030
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-031
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate in the end zone as the team takes to the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-032
Iowa Hawkeyes players exit the field after winning their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-033
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section cheer for a TV camera before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes players huddle up during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders cheer to the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Drew Thomas (41) pulls in a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-034
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) takes a hand off during warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-039
An Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleader cheers to fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-040
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes marching band perform before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-041
Iowa Hawkeyes players swarm onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-042
Fireworks go off after the national anthem before the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-043
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders celebrate a first down during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-044
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders do backflips during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-045
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) breaks through the line on a play during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-046
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders and Herky, the mascot, celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-047
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-048
The moon rises over Kinnick Stadium as a point after kick goes up during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-049
A young Iowa Hawkeyes fan rests on a man's shoulder during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-050
Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleaders perform for fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-051
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) pulls in a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-052
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders perform for fans during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-053
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section walk down to their seats before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-054
Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Coy Kirkpatrick (72) go through a drill together before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-055
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) reaches up for a pass during a drill before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-056
Iowa flags are raised by cheerleaders before the team teaks the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-057
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger (97), defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) stand for the national anthem before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-058
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) runs the ball as he's chased by Northern Iowa Panthers linebacker Chris Kolarevic (48) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-059
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) is brought down by Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-060
Iowa Hawkeyes place kicker Miguel Recinos (91) sends a point after kick away during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-061
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) is hit by multiple Iowa Hawkeyes defenders on a carry during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-062
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) is brought down near the end zone during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-063
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) was hit by Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen (23) during the second quarter of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-064
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Colton Howell (11) throws a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-065
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) goes down with the ball on a play that was called an incomplete pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-066
Signs are seen in the windows of the Stead Family Children's Hospital before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-067
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan in the student section points to the field and cheers before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-068
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section pose for a photo before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-069
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan poses with two Northern Iowa Panthers fans in the student section before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-070
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks onto the field for warmups before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-071
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with officials before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-072
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Mark Farley before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-073
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) wars up before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-074
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky rides onto the field before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-075
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-076
Iowa Hawkeyes cheerleaders face fans during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-077
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-078
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) facts to missing a catch during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-079
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-080
Iowa Hawkeyes mascot, Herky, gathers with cheerleaders to celebrate his birthday during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-081
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) is brought down after a run during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-082
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant (87) pulls in a pass on a scoring drive during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-083
Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the student section wave to kids at the Stead Family Children's Hospital before the start of the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-084
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-085
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) carries the ball during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-086
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) rushes into the pileup during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-087
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-088
Iowa Hawkeyes fans lift a young boy during the Pancheros Burrito Lift during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-089
A Northern Iowa Panthers cheerleader smiles to fans during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-090
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nick Easley (84) reaches for a pass during the second quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-091
Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Eli Dunne (14) hands off the ball to running back Trevor Allen (25) during the fourth quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
UNI tight end Briley Moore (86) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass in front of Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia during the fourth quarter Saturday night in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) fumbles as he is hit by Northern Iowa linebacker Rickey Neal Jr. during the second half Saturday.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Northern Iowa wide receiver Nick Fossey (82) catches a pass over Iowa defensive back Geno Stone during the second half of Saturday's game in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley, right, catches a 14-yard touchdown pass ahead of Northern Iowa defensive back Korby Sander Saturday in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs from Northern Iowa linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during Saturday night's game in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) celebrates with teammate Brandon Smith (12) after catching a 14-yard touchdown pass during the second half Saturday against Northern Iowa.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley greets Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 38-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Northern Iowa quarterback Eli Dunne (14) runs from Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston, left, during the second half Saturday night.
AP PHOTO
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
091518-Iowa-UNI-001
Nick Tomlonovic, dressed in a replica Nile Kinnick uniform, marches down the team entryway among cheering fans before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-003
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz steps off the bus before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091518-Iowa-UNI-002
Iowa Hawkeyes players walk off the busses before their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Subscribe to Breaking News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.