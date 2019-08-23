IOWA CITY — Cool hand quarterback Nate Stanley isn’t likely to get fazed by a University of Iowa football road schedule that will include raucous crowds at Iowa State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska.
Senior tight end Nate Wieting describes the Hawkeyes’ third-year starting quarterback as a confident leader under pressure. Stanley’s poise is exhibited on a daily basis inside Iowa’s practice complex.
“When we’re out at practice and guys are yelling and it’s third down period, you have the D-ends rearing back ready to go and the DBs are bouncing around trying to disguise coverage and blitzes,” Wieting recalls. “Then you look back and Stan is really cool and calm. That calm hand at the helm helps a lot.”
Stanley is poised to enter rarefied territory this senior season. If he can match last year’s 2,852-yard, 26-touchdown output, the signal-caller would finish just 89 yards back of Drew Tate’s 8,292 passing total for second on the Hawkeyes’ all-time chart, while overtaking Chuck Long for the most touchdown passes in school history.
“He’s not only a guy that’s got game experience, but he’s a guy that’s really — probably too serious about critiquing his performance,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I think that’s a good combination.
“At the end of the day, you just hope those players are processing things quicker, making decisions faster, giving themselves a chance to be successful. I think that we’re certainly counting on that from Nate, and based on what we’ve seen thus far, I think he just keeps pushing it forward.”
Veteran quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe describes Stanley’s preparation, desire, discipline and determination to prepare on a daily basis as traits that stand out within one of his more conscientious students. Stanley won’t leave the practice field until mistakes are ironed out with receivers. He’s in constant dialogue with the center regarding protections.
“The advice he dishes out has become technical and based in the fundamentals that we’re looking for at all those skill positions,” O’Keefe said.
Similar to many of Iowa’s greats as his position, Stanley is always looking for ways to make his team better.
You have free articles remaining.
“He picks up on things fast and he sees things on the field pretty well,” O’Keefe said. “The amount of time he’ll spend on tape to make sure he’s got it right is pretty impressive.
“A lot of guys have done that. (Ricky) Stanzi, I’d have to kick him out of here some nights at 11 because he’d be hanging around. They watch tape until they feel like they’re at where they need to be.”
Stanley credits his preparation and attention to detail as traits that began to develop at Wisconsin’s Menomonie High School, where his dad, Jay, worked as an assistant on the coaching staff. That evolved freshman year following the example set by C.J. Beathard.
“A lot of the quarterbacks will watch film together,” Stanley said. “It’s always better when you have two sets of eyes on something.”
Looking back at last season, Stanley feels too many of his 10 interceptions came from more mental than physical mistakes. He got into a groove with multiple touchdown passes and more than 250 yards through the air during a stretch of games from Week 3 against Northern Iowa through Week 6 at Indiana.
During the Outback Bowl against Mississippi State’s talented defense, Stanley finished strong — completing 21 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
“The first couple games I was trying to force the ball a little too much,” Stanley recalls. “Staying within myself, I think is the one thing I want to do from the start this year.”
Completion percentage and ball placement are two areas, in particular, Iowa’s QB says he has set out to improve. Even with his detailed approach, Stanley isn’t all business, all the time.
“Every now and then we’ll be doing red zone period (at practice) and the receiver will make a big catch, you see some emotion out of him — maybe a fist pump,” Wieting points out. “I think he’s been more vocal this year, as well. Coming into huddles he’s reminding guys what’s the situation. … He’s done a good job of bringing energy and effort to practice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.