IOWA CITY — Nate Stanley is ready to do whatever it takes to help the Iowa football team break out of its three-game funk.
More hours of film study? He’ll do it.
More time working to correct the problems that have bogged down the Iowa offense in recent games? He’s on it.
More minutes encouraging teammates to keep the team moving forward? He says that’s a no-brainer.
Still, it’s all new territory for Stanley as a starting quarterback as the Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Illinois, the first time he has been looked at to lead a team mired in a three-game losing streak.
“It’s a different situation, but you do whatever you can to turn things around and get things headed in the right direction again,’’ Stanley said.
The situation that has left Iowa with a 6-4 record with two games remaining in the regular season has led Stanley to evaluate his own performance, something he does on a regular basis.
“I see a lot of room to improve. There are always ups and downs with things, always things to improve on and always things to get better at,’’ Stanley said. “I think there is always room to continue to grow and become better. That process is ongoing and for me, it probably always will be.’’
Through 10 games, Stanley has completed 185 of 317 passes for 2,308 yards, a 58.4 percent completion that improved with his 27 of 41 effort in last week’s 14-10 loss to Northwestern. The junior has thrown 18 touchdown passes and has been intercepted eight times.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the sprained thumb Stanley has been dealing with has been no issue.
“It hasn’t altered the plan at all. The question has been can he get to the game and be healthy, but he’s been throwing the ball very well the last few weeks every Tuesday, Wednesday, right on through the week,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s been fine.’’
Stanley’s bucket list for growth includes improving the speed of his progressions, improving the ball placement of his passes and getting through his reads faster.
“A lot of it comes down to more experience, more reps, building off of what you’ve done and what you’ve learned.’’
Northwestern provided Stanley with another opportunity to learn in the way it defended the Hawkeyes throughout last week’s game.
The Wildcats limited Iowa to a season-low 64 rushing yards while holding the Hawkeyes to a 3 of 13 conversion rate on third down.
As Stanley put it, “They had us behind the 8 ball all day.’’
In reviewing what transpired, Stanley suggested that Northwestern flipped the defensive script on Iowa on its way to its seventh straight Big Ten road win and a victory that gave the Wildcats the Big Ten West Division title.
“They blitzed pretty much every first down, blitzed pretty much every time they thought we were going to run the ball,’’ Stanley said. “So, we had to get the ball out quick or do some quick throws to receivers.’’
That wasn’t enough for Iowa to avoid another setback.
Stanley said that is where the Hawkeyes’ work and his work begins this week with the objective of regaining some of the edge Iowa has lost on offense.
“Everybody has a scheme or has something that they try to do, and honestly to us, that doesn’t matter,’’ Stanley said. “It comes down to our execution. In our minds, that matters more. It’s us executing what we set out to do and that’s what we’re working on.’’
BETTER WITH FANT: Ferentz said Tuesday Iowa is a better football team when tight end Noah Fant is on the field and producing at a high level.
Calling the junior a “high-character guy’’ who has been “tremendous’’ to work with, Ferentz said Fant’s lack of snaps during the second half of last week’s game had more to do with Northwestern’s defense than anything.
Asked if the nine snaps the preseason All-American was on the field for in the final two quarters of the 14-10 loss were enough, Ferentz said, “Nothing really looked very good last Saturday, quite frankly, offensively. There wasn’t much we did with consistency. We went back and looked at everything and we’ll try to keep him involved and get him involved. He’s a good football player and we’re a better team if we can get him the ball.’’
Iowa has plays designed for both of its tight ends. Ferentz referenced the failed two-point conversion attempt in the Purdue game that was designed to go to Fant.
“Unfortunately, he was assaulted on that play and didn’t get the opportunity. That kind of factors in sometimes,’’ Ferentz said. “We have a lot of plays designed for (Fant), for T.J. (Hockenson), for other guys, but if the defense takes something away, you’re out of luck.’’
ONE IN, ONE OUT: Starting wide receiver Brandon Smith, who missed last week’s game against Northwestern because of a concussion suffered late in the Purdue game, has returned to practice this week and is expected back on the field Saturday at Illinois.
Iowa lost reserve receiver Max Cooper for the rest of the season because of an injury suffered late in the Northwestern game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.