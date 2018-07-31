IOWA CITY -- Looking for a fresh start in football and life, Brandon Snyder walked away Tuesday from the Iowa football program he walked onto five seasons ago.
The senior free safety announced plans to enroll at South Dakota State this fall, completing his career as a graduate transfer.
The move comes as Snyder is ready to return to action after working his way back from surgery to repair a second torn anterior cruciate ligament in as many years and as he continues to wrestle with the emotional scars left following his December arrest on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
The intersection of those elements led Snyder to a decision announced Tuesday morning by coach Kirk Ferentz, who indicated Snyder sought an opportunity to secure as much playing time as possible.
At Iowa, Snyder faced plenty of competition at the safety position created in part by his absence.
He shared the top line on the preseason depth chart at free safety with another senior, Jake Gervase, and faced additional competition from sophomore Geno Stone and junior Amani Hooker at the safety positions.
“Brandon is a fifth-year senior who has earned his undergraduate degree and wants to see as much playing time as possible,’’ Ferentz said in a statement. “We are allowing him to be released, which means he can play for another team immediately.’’
Ferentz said Iowa could not promise Snyder the amount of playing time that he sought.
“We appreciate Brandon’s goal to play his full senior year,’’ Ferentz said. “We wish him the very best and thank him for his grit on the field.’’
Snyder arrived at Iowa after lettering in five sports as a high school athlete at West Lyon, redshirting as a freshman walk-on in the fall of 2014 before seeing action in 14 games on the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten West Division championship team as a redshirt freshman in 2015.
He started all 13 games as a sophomore in 2016, sharing the team lead with three interceptions and three forced fumbles.
ACL injuries have limited his contributions since to one start.
That came last fall against Illinois when he returned an interception 89 yards for a touchdown but also suffered his latest ACL tear in his left knee, an injury which kept Snyder off the field until resuming offseason work in June.
Snyder completed his undergraduate work at Iowa this week, allowing him to pursue the graduate transfer opportunity with the Missouri Valley Football Conference program which opens its 2018 schedule at Iowa State.
A three-time academic all-Big Ten selection who as a junior was elected by his teammates to the Hawkeye Leadership Council, Snyder is the third player to leave the Iowa program to pursue graduate transfer opportunities in the months since the Hawkeyes’ Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College.
Quarterbacks Tyler Wiegers and Ryan Boyle have transferred to Eastern Michigan and Indiana State, respectively.
Wirfs suspended
for opener
IOWA CITY -- For the second time in as many weeks, Ferentz has suspended an Iowa football player for the Hawkeyes’ season opener following an arrest on alcohol-related charges.
Ferentz announced Tuesday that starting sophomore offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has been suspended for the Sept. 1 opener against Northern Illinois after being charged early Sunday by Iowa City police with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
The announcement came eight days after Ferentz announced that Brady Reiff, a junior defensive tackle, would also miss the first game of the season following his arrest on public intoxication charges.
“My philosophy and practice is consistent, and that is to hold players accountable, no matter their position on the depth chart,’’ Ferentz said in a statement. “However, I hold senior members of the team to a higher standard because they know and understand the expectations.’’
Ferentz called the recent arrests as the Hawkeyes work toward the start of fall camp on Friday “disappointing.’’
He said the penalty Wirfs was given is consistent with team policy.
“As a veteran football coach and parent, I understand firsthand the personal pain and public humiliation that comes with making such decisions,’’ Ferentz said. “While these players are college students first, they are held to a much higher standard because of the privilege and responsibility that comes with bing a member of the Iowa football program.’’
Ferentz said he views these types of situations as defining moments for all student-athletes.
“It is my responsibility to hold our players accountable and help them learn and succeed,’’ Ferentz said. “My goal is to develop a winning culture that translates into championship seasons and players who are successful in life.’’
Wirfs was arrested early Sunday morning by Iowa City police, who pulled over a scooter being driven by the 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive tackle and carrying two passengers.
The traffic stop occurred near 606 South Riverside Drive, just north of its intersection with Benton Street.
According to police reports, the 19-year-old Wirfs recorded a blood-alcohol content of .129 and was wearing a bar wristband when his scooter was stopped at 1:43 a.m.
A starter in Iowa’s final eight games last season and the first true freshman to start at an offensive tackle position during Ferentz’s first 19 seasons at Iowa, Wirfs was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 3:37 a.m. and was released at 10 a.m.
Reiff was charged on July 21 after the defensive tackle reportedly mistook a police car for an Uber vehicle and attempted to climb in shortly after 2 a.m.
