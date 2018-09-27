IOWA CITY -- With one eye on the present and one on the future, changes in college football’s redshirt rule have Iowa coaches performing a balancing act.
Players can now participate in up to four games in a season and still maintain the opportunity to redshirt, a change that allows true freshmen to get a taste of intercollegiate competition and provides coaches with a no-risk opportunity to assess how those players handle it.
“You want to be judicious about how you use a young guy’s eligibility, thinking about the future of the football team,’’ Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said Wednesday. “Certainly the goal is to win right now, but you always have to juxtapose that with what’s best for the future of the program.’’
Eight true freshmen have seen action for the Hawkeyes this season.
Two, Julius Brents at cornerback and on special teams and defensive back Riley Moss primarily on special teams, have seen action in all four games Iowa has played.
The other six, wide receivers Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini, running back Henry Geil, defensive back Kaevon Merriweather, linebacker Dillon Doyle and defensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum, have seen playing time in either one or two games during the Hawkeyes’ 3-1 start.
“It’s been kind of nice to play some guys early, not necessarily because you have to, and there are some guys we’re full bore saying, ‘They’ve got to play,’’’ Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said.
Brents and Moss are in that category.
Already listed on the depth chart as the back-up to Matt Hankins at left cornerback, Brents has recorded four tackles in four games and could be positioned for additional snaps as Hankins deals with injury issues as Iowa prepares for its Oct. 6 game at Minnesota.
Moss has been a contributor on special teams since week one.
“Guys like Julius Brents, we’re going to let them play,’’ Parker said. “Julius and Riley Moss, they’re too valuable on special teams. They could be a factor where they could have an impact on our defense,’’ Parker said. “They’re in. We won’t have any more discussions about those guys. It’s the other guys that we’ll talk about.’’
Geil has played in two games and is currently Iowa’s fourth-leading rusher with 15 carries totaling 37 yards.
Ragaini has played in two games and Tracy has played in just one game at receiver. Both recorded the first receptions of their collegiate careers in Iowa’s game against Northern Iowa, Ragaini picking up seven yards and Tracy gaining 22 yards on his reception.
“Those are guys we’re taking a really hard look at,’’ Ferentz said. “Whether it is just from a depth perspective or of the perspective that hey, maybe this guy can help us as the year goes on.’’
Ferentz likes that Iowa didn’t rush to get Geil, Ragaini and Tracy on the field, preserving games for later in the season when potential depth issues could create needs.
“With players like that we still have two or three more games moving forward to get them involved, take a look at what they can do and decide if burning that redshirt is worth it or not,’’ Ferentz said.
“Certainly Tyrone is one of those guys. I would put Nico in that category, as well. Henry had to carry the ball a little bit because we were down backs. We’d like to maintain his redshirt if we can, but if we’re in a situation where we only have so many healthy backs then you have to do what you have to do.’’
That’s where the discussion starts.
Parker said those talks will come down the road as Iowa moves deeper into the season.
“You might be in the 10th, 11th, 12th game, do we really want to play this guy? We’ve got the 12th game and a bowl, is it worth it to them?’’ Parker said. “There are usually around a thousand snaps in a year and if you’re the starter, 800, 900 snaps, that’s pretty good.’’
Parker said that potential has to be weighed against a player getting perhaps 20 snaps in a handful of games beyond the four available.
“You’ve got 80 plays, do you want to buy that year back or do you waste it?’’ Parker said. “That’s 700, 800 more plays that I can get a valuable, good football player. That’s the conversation.’’
