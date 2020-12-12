Iowa football: Petras finally hits deep ball to Smith-Marsette

IOWA CITY – Spencer Petras has been entertaining deep thoughts for weeks.
The Iowa quarterback said following Saturday’s 28-7 victory over Wisconsin that he has been building a connection on deep balls with Hawkeye receivers for weeks in practice.
In his mind, it wasn’t necessarily a matter of if but when it would carry over into a game.
Saturday proved to be that when.
Petras hit Ihmir Smith-Marsette with a 38-yard pass to set up a 19-yard pass to the senior receiver for Iowa’s first touchdown of the game in the third quarter.
Later in the quarter, the Hawkeyes’ sophomore quarterback connected with Smith-Marsette for a 53-yard score.
“It was just a matter of time,’’ Petras said. “In practices, it’s been coming along and it was time to finally let it fly in a game. It was good to see that work pay off.’’
It was all part of a 14-of-25 passing performance that covered 211 yards.
Dominating finish: Smith-Marsette saved his most productive performance as a Hawkeye receiver for his final regular-season game at Kinnick Stadiium.
The senior’s 140 receiving yards on seven catches were the most yards accumulated by an Iowa receiver since Marvin McNutt recorded 151 in a 2011 game against Purdue.
“We’re excited to get that trophy back mostly,’’ Smith-Marsette said, referencing the bull that sits on top of the Heartland Trophy that goes to the winner of the Iowa-Wisconsin game.
With the win, the Hawkeyes now have possession of all four trophies they typically play for on an annual basis.
“That was big for us. We just had to keep pushing, keep working hard.’’
Smith-Marsette scored on 19- and 53-yard passes from Petras in the third quarter of his third 100-yard receiving effort as a Hawkeye.
One for the books: Keith Duncan established a school record with his 45-yard field goal with one second remaining in the second quarter.
The field goal was the 20th of Duncan’s career from 40 yards or longer, breaking a school record 19 established by Nate Kaeding.
Kallenberger returns: Mark Kallenberger saw his first action since suffering an injury in Iowa’s Nov. 21 game at Penn State.
The junior from Bettendorf returned to the starting lineup at right tackle after missing the Hawkeyes’ last two games.
“It was getting taken out of that game at Penn State, being told by the trainers that I couldn’t go back in,’’ Kallenberger said. “I had never had that happen before. I’ve been working hard to get back out there. It felt good to get back today.’’
Kelly-Martin out: Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin missed Saturday’s game because of injury.
The junior is the Hawkeyes’ fourth-leading rusher this season, gaining 54 yards on 13 carries.
Senior salute: Iowa recognized 22 seniors prior to the start of Saturday’s game and figured out a way to involve parents.
Not allowed to join their sons on the field this year under a Big Ten mandate because of COVID-19 concerns, parents of Hawkeye players were positioned in the front row of the stands in the southwest corner of Kinnick Stadium.
Their sons were introduced individually, ran onto the field and stopped in front of their parents for a socially-distanced photo, then proceeded onto the field to shake hands with coach Kirk Ferentz before joining their teammates along the sideline.
Snow bowl: Crews removed the three inches of snow which fell overnight from the Kinnick Stadium turf on Saturday morning.
The game was the first to be played on a day when snow fell in Iowa City since Nov. 21, 2015 when nine inches of snow fell the night before a game against Purdue.
Lee honored: Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee was presented the AAU James E. Sullivan Award in a ceremony at Kinnick Stadium prior to Saturday’s game.
Presented annually since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States, Lee was named the co-winner of the award in April. He shared the honor with Oregon women’s basketball player Sabrina Ionescu.
Wes Creason, national chair for AAU Wrestling, presented Lee with his award.
A two-time NCAA champion at 125 pounds for Iowa and winner of the Hodge Trophy in 2020 as the country’s top collegiate wrestler, Lee is the fifth wrestler to win the Sullivan Award in its history.
The box: Among the casualties of a season impacted by COVID-19 was the annual battle for the Rusty Toolbox.
The flag football match-up between managers of the Iowa and Wisconsin football teams typically held the night before the Hawkeyes and Badgers play did not take place this year.
Iowa retains possession of the actual toolbox – decked out with scores from past games – following its win over Wisconsin managers in Madison in 2019.
