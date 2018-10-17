IOWA CITY — Iowa football players aren’t spending any time celebrating their new national ranking.
It’s pretty much business as usual this week for the Hawkeyes, partially because of the complexities presented by Maryland in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium and partially because that’s just the Iowa way.
“One of the great things about this program is that nobody gets too high or too low from one week to the next,’’ defensive end Parker Hesse said. “The coaches do a great job with that and the players buy in, just keeping things on an even keel.’’
A win last Saturday at Indiana allowed the Hawkeyes to reach the midpoint of the regular season with a 5-1 overall record, and Wisconsin’s loss at Michigan leaves Iowa as one of four teams with conference losses on their record this week.
The second straight road victory moved the Hawkeyes into both the Associated Press and USA Today/Amway Coaches polls for the first time this season, debuting at 19th in the AP poll and 22nd in the coaches poll.
As nice as all that may seem, the Hawkeyes aren’t impressed.
“It doesn’t mean a thing Saturday when the ball is kicked,’’ receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said. “You’ve got to move on, get ready for the next one.’’
That’s exactly what quarterback Nate Stanley is doing.
Named the national offensive player of the week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation after throwing six touchdown passes in the Indiana victory, Stanley bypassed the chance to watch former Hawkeye quarterback C.J. Beathard start for San Francisco in its NFL game Monday night at Green Bay.
He spent the night studying for an upcoming academic quiz and then watched tape of Maryland.
Stanley watched it with an eye that Beathard helped train, learning as a freshman from how Beathard studied.
“He was a very conceptual player, a very cerebral player who was very good at being able to see things,’’ Stanley said. “He had a lot of information about situations that maybe weren’t on tape but he knew because of past experiences. His ability to recall that allowed him to watch more critically and get more out of it.’’
Stanley puts that to work now, trying to move the Hawkeyes forward from one week to the next.
“That’s always the way it has worked around here. You try to improve from one week to the next, learning from your experiences and preparing for what you expect to see from the next opponent,’’ Stanley said. “The other team certainly doesn’t care if we’re rated. If anything, it just adds to their motivation.’’
The Hawkeyes work to counter that with preparation and remaining true to the program’s core beliefs.
Iowa has a small senior class this season, numbering just 13 players, but Coach Kirk Ferentz likes the way the entire group has worked together to lead and how younger players on the roster have embraced leadership roles, as well.
He has watched chemistry develop, slowly at first during spring practices, then at an accelerated rate through the summer and into fall camp.
“Things have kind of come together a little bit,’’ Ferentz said at his weekly news conference. “We’re going to get tested the next six weeks. We’re only halfway through. There are going to be more bumps in the road, more adversity to face, those types of things. We’ll find out more about the team.’’
But, Ferentz likes where things sit at this point.
“The guys we have, they’re all committed to doing things well. I haven’t seen any cases of ego settling in or that kind of stuff,’’ he said. “Those are the kinds of things that get teams off the track sometimes.’’
Senior center Keegan Render also senses that commitment.
He said the Hawkeyes’ willingness to take things as they come, one week at a time, has helped Iowa progress.
“We don’t get caught looking ahead,’’ Render said. “There are too many good teams out there for that.’’
Render said the Hawkeyes are aware of what potentially lies ahead with continued success, but thoughts of winning a division title remain only long-term objectives obtained only by maintaining a narrow focus.
“The only thing we can control is what we do. It’s that way every week,’’ Render said. “If we take care of business every week, good things can happen for us, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves.’’
ROSS, HOCKADAY OUT: Starting fullback Brady Ross will miss what Ferentz said will likely be a couple of games because of an injured left leg suffered in Saturday’s game at Indiana.
Ferentz said middle linebacker Jack Hockaday remains “doubtful’’ for this week’s game against Maryland, as well, still sidelined with a knee injury.
Iowa does expect running back Ivory Kelly-Martin and outside linebacker Nick Niemann to return to action this week after missing the game against the Hoosiers.
A NEW ROLE: Devonte Young is warming to his new position.
The junior moved from receiver to safety during Iowa’s recent bye week and continues to contribute on special teams.
“It’s going pretty good,’’ Young said. “I’m just learning plays, developing. There’s progress. It feels pretty good. It’s not weird for me, I played it in high school. It’s just learning the fundamentals again.’’
SINGLES ONLY: Saturday’s 11 a.m. homecoming game against Maryland is on its way to becoming Iowa’s fourth consecutive sellout.
Only a few hundred single tickets remain available for the Hawkeyes’ only October home game.
