IOWA CITY — Injuries have altered the lineup and rotation for players in the secondary on Iowa’s 18th-ranked football team.
They have not altered expectations.
“We are not very complicated on defense. Guys should pick up on things well. I’m going to coach like I expect you to be ready. If I put somebody in, you’ve got to be the guy,’’ Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said Wednesday.
Parker has seen some guys emerge out of necessity as the Hawkeyes have played their way to a 3-0 start to the season.
In last week’s 18-17 victory at Iowa State, starting cornerback Matt Hankins joined starting free safety Kaevon Merriweather in being sidelined because of injuries.
Two back-up cornerbacks who both started multiple games last season, Julius Brents and Riley Moss, have missed the last two games.
That’s left the Hawkeyes with a patchwork rotation on the back end of its defense and at times, patchwork results.
Iowa State scored its two touchdowns against Iowa on plays of 51 and 73 yards, something that doesn’t sit well with Parker.
“Two explosive plays, gave up two explosive plays in the Miami (Ohio) game, that’s four. That’s a little bit too much for me,’’ Parker said. “You give up more than three, I don’t like them. You give up two, we’re down still like 10 points a game. That’s a good place to be, but I don’t even want to give them up. But, it happens.’’
As Hankins, Merriweather, Brents and Moss continue to work toward a return to action, Parker continues to work with the players he has on the field.
“That kind of goes with the job, whoever you’ve got over there, coach the guys that show up to practice and get them ready to play,’’ Parker said.
Junior strong safety Geno Stone and senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia have been the constants, providing experience and leadership while surrounded by moving parts during the opening weeks of the season.
Stone said following Saturday’s victory at Iowa State that his concentration has included making certain the right players are in the right places.
“Guys are working hard, trying to do the right things, but the younger guys, it can be tough at times for them,’’ Stone said. “I just try to communicate with them the best I can and help them out to make sure they’re in the right spot.’’
Iowa’s defense has allowed 10.3 points per game and has surrendered just four touchdown passes through three games.
The injuries on the back end of the defense have limited the ability for the Hawkeyes to use the hybrid linebacker/defensive back position Iowa debuted a year ago, forcing Iowa to rely more on its traditional 4-3 alignment.
Parker said this week’s bye in the Hawkeye schedule comes at a good time as Iowa works to heal a lineup that was also without starting defensive tackle Brady Reiff for the Iowa State game.
“We have a chance to get some guys back that we lost and haven’t been playing with, so we are looking forward to that,’’ said Parker, adding that he has generally been pleased with the week-to-week growth of the defense he coordinates.
“I see a lot of growth, but I also see a lot of potential to become a better football team.’’
Of the four injured defensive backs, Parker believes Merriweather is the closest in being able to return.
“I think he’s looking pretty good, but I know I’m not the doctor,’’ Parker said. “I know this week right here is a good week to rest all of our starters and get some looks at some other guys and bring them along.’’
Before turning attention in Friday’s practice to the Middle Tennessee State team that visits Kinnick Stadium for an 11 a.m. game on Sept. 28, Parker has spent this week working to get his players to grow their abilities to gather information based on what they see.
“Not a lot of information is being retained in certain areas that we need. We’ve done a better job and we’re working on it, but that’s constant,’’ Parker said, adding that tackling and communication have also been among areas of focus this week.
NET GAIN: Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton currently shares the Big Ten lead with an average of 46.4 yards, but more importantly his work has also helped the Hawkeyes improve their net punting by more than nine yards to 43.9 yards per attempt.
“The guys who are covering have a good sense of where the ball is going to be and a good sense they are going to have an opportunity, particularly the gunners, to go down and take a shot on the returner if he gets his hands on the ball,’’ Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said.
