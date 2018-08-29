IOWA CITY — A little Hawkeye “havoc’’ is helping Iowa’s first-time starting offensive tackles prepare for a chaotic challenge.
Redshirt freshman Mark Kallenberger and former walk-on Dalton Ferguson will make their Hawkeye lineup debuts as returning starters Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs serve one-game suspensions during Saturday’s 2:40 p.m. season-opener at Kinnick Stadium against Northern Illinois and its disruptive defense.
The Huskies joined Michigan and Ohio State in leading the Football Bowl Subdivision with 114 tackles for a loss last season and return All-American defensive end Sutton Smith, who led the country with 29.5 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks a year ago as a sophomore.
“They get after you,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said Tuesday. “The best thing we can do is move the ball and not put ourselves in the third-and-long situations they’d like to put us in.’’
Cohesion up front is where that starts and center Keegan Render believes Kallenberger and Ferguson are prepared for what will be coming their way this weekend.
“We knew a while back that we were going to have this dilemma, so I think we’ve been working to get those guys reps and get everybody on the same page,’’ Render said.
Stanley sees the pieces fitting together.
“They’ve been working with the first group all throughout camp. They’ve done a pretty good job, so I feel comfortable with where they’re at,’’ he said. “They’ve been working extremely hard.’’
They’ve also been practicing daily against a pair of Hawkeye ends with a combined 48 career starts, Parker Hesse and Anthony Nelson, and talented sophomore A.J. Epenesa, who led Iowa with eight quarterback hurries a year ago.
“Those guys can create a little havoc. They can get after you pretty good, so Mark and Dalton, they’ve been getting tested every day in practice and it’s making them better,’’ Render said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday at his weekly news conference that junior Levi Paulsen, a starter at tackle in the Hawkeyes’ Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College, will also rotate at the tackle spots.
“To have two guys out at one position is not ideal, but the good news is right now we have three guys I think have practiced well,’’ Ferentz said.
“We have great respect for Northern Illinois and their defensive front, but I’ve told our guys, you’ve been practicing against some pretty good guys, too. … The bottom line is (Kallenberger and Ferguson) haven’t played a lot, and their guys are veteran.’’
Kallenberger, a 6-foot-6, 282-pound former Bettendorf prep, grew last year while taking snaps with the second team in practice while redshirting.
Ferguson, a 6-4, 308-pound senior from Solon, has worked his way up the depth chart as a walk-on and has overcome a knee injury before earning a scholarship this fall.
“Those guys, they’re ready. All of us, we’ve been going against some of the best guys we’ll see all year every day,’’ Paulsen said.
“We have the opportunity to work against a different type of pass rusher every single day. We have small, fast guys and we have guys that’ll bring power and guys that’ll stab you. We can adapt to whatever is thrown our way.’’
Iowa will also take the field Saturday without starting defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore and a back-up who is part of the rotation at the position, Brady Reiff.
Both are also suspended for the opener, giving Sam Brincks his first career start at tackle in what Ferentz hinted could be the start of an expanded role for the senior from Carroll Kuemper.
“He did a nice job last year and I think he’s taken a big step since that time,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s got an unbelievable attitude, unselfish, really cognizant of technique, works hard on it and plays hard.’’
EARLY IMPRESSIONS: At least five true freshmen are expected to see action for Iowa Saturday, Ferentz said.
Cornerback Julius Brents and defensive tackle Tyler Linderbaum have both worked their way onto the Hawkeye two-deep roster with their work during preseason camp.
Defensive back Riley Moss, linebacker Dillon Doyle and receiver Nico Ragaini are expected to see action, as well.
PUNTING FAUX PAS: Ferentz corrected a depth chart released by Iowa on Monday that indicated Ryan Gersonde would be the starting punter this week, saying that Colten Rastetter would get the start.
“I apologize for those mistakes. What else did I put in there? Hopefully those guys are on our roster that are on there,’’ Ferentz said.
WALK-ONS NO MORE: Three seniors are among four Hawkeye walk-ons who have been awarded scholarships during preseason camp.
Offensive lineman Ferguson, fullback Austin Kelly, receiver Kyle Groeneweg and junior tight end Nate Wieting will be on scholarship beginning with the fall semester.
CAPTAINS NAMED: Safety Jake Gervase, defensive end Parker Hesse, fullback Brady Ross and quarterback Nate Stanley have been selected as Iowa’s captains for Saturday’s season opener.
TICKETS MOVING: There are 2,500 tickets remaining for Saturday’s game. Only scattered single tickets remain for Iowa home games the following three Saturdays against Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Wisconsin.
