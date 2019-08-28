IOWA CITY – With Oliver Martin cleared for immediate eligibility by the NCAA and Big Ten, the focus shifts to how the Michigan transfer can help the Iowa football team.
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said last week based on what he had seen from Martin during fall camp that he likes the versatility he will bring to the Hawkeye receiving corps.
“He catches the ball well and has shown that he can get open,’’ Ferentz said. “He is a good short-area quickness guy, but he also does a real nice job on some vertical routes and tracking the ball down the field.’’
That combination of skill, good hands, quick feet and good speed will help Martin see the field sooner rather than later in an Iowa program he joined in June.
Although the NCAA and Big Ten did not sign off until Wednesday on his request for a waiver to play this season and forego the NCAA’s standard requirement that transfers sit out one year, Martin has been preparing to play this season in hopes of obtaining the eligibility waiver he ultimately received.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that Martin would be ready to take the field for Iowa in Saturday’s 6:40 p.m. season opener against Miami (Ohio) if approval to do so was granted.
“If we get the green light, he’ll be in there playing at some point, absolutely,’’ the 21st-year Hawkeye head coach said.
Brian Ferentz suggested the addition of Martin would provide Iowa with a group of five core receivers to build its passing attack around.
Juniors Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are listed as the starters for the game against the RedHawks with redshirt freshmen Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy Jr. figuring into the season-opening mix as well.
“We feel good about all of our receivers and the potential we see in that part of the game,’’ Brian Ferentz said. “There’s a lot there to feel good about.’’
Wednesday, both Martin and Kirk Ferentz expressed additional reasons to feel good.
In a statement, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore who competed in all 13 games Michigan played a year ago said he was “ecstatic’’ that his waiver request had been approved by the NCAA and Big Ten.
“I want to thank my coaches and teammates for their help as I work to get ready,’’ Martin said. “I have been dreaming of running out of the tunnel (at Kinnick Stadium) wearing black and gold ever since I decided to join the program. I can’t wait to contribute to this team on the field.’’
A four-star recruit as a prep at Iowa City West where he established state records with 239 receptions, 3,449 receiving yards and 33 touchdown receptions, the 2016 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year initially committed to Michigan at a time when Brian Ferentz had just been named as the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator and the Hawkeyes were searching for a receivers coach.
After redshirting 2017, Martin took the field last season and saw action in all 13 games the Wolverines played, making one start.
He recorded 11 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown and carried the ball once for a gain of 11 yards.
Before announcing that he planned to transfer and ultimately choosing to return to his hometown, Martin emerged from spring practices on top of the Michigan receiver depth chart.
Martin indicated that he began thinking about the possibility of investigating a transfer about a month before he submitted his name to the NCAA’s transfer portal.
While he has chosen to keep his reasons for transferring private and has declined to discuss details about the basis for his waiver request, Martin did say at Iowa’s media day earlier this month that he had found a comfort level since joining the Iowa program in early May.
“I felt like this where I belong. I feel good about the way things are going and the way things are headed,’’ Martin said. “It’s the right place and the right time for me.’’
Martin said he spent the summer trying to learn the Iowa playbook inside and out, striving to be ready to go if the NCAA gave him the chance to compete this season.
In saying that he was “pleased’’ with the NCAA and Big Ten decisions to grant Martin immediate eligibility, the latter finalized on Wednesday morning, coach Kirk Ferentz said he has been nothing but pleased with the way Martin has meshed with his new teammates.
“Oliver is a tremendous young man who has been working hard since the day he set foot on our campus this summer,’’ he said. “His teammates are excited to have him on the practice field and in the weight room, and we look forward to Oliver being able to contribute to our team.’’
That possibility begins Saturday night.
