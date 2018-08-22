IOWA CITY — With the consistency of his work in fall camp, Ivory Kelly-Martin may have moved a half-step in front of the competition he faces on the practice field on a daily basis.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said Tuesday the sophomore currently would top the Hawkeye depth chart at running back.
“I think right now if we opened the season, he’s going to be behind center carrying the football,’’ Ferentz said following Iowa’s practice Tuesday morning.
Ferentz believes the Hawkeyes have several viable options, including Toren Young and junior college transfer Mekhi Sargent, as work continues to find a lineup replacement for Akrum Wadley while moving toward the Sept. 1 season-opener against Northern Illinois.
“When we came into camp, I felt like we had two guys we felt pretty good about. Now, I feel like we’ve got three guys we feel pretty good about,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s great now in week zero. I’m hoping in week 12 we still have three guys we feel pretty good about. If the past is any indicator, we’ll need more than one.’’
Kelly-Martin, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound Plainfield, Ill., native, averaged 9.2 yards per carry last season as a true freshman, rushing 20 times for 184 yards in addition to catching four passes for 25 yards.
He has been listed behind Young on all three of the depth charts Iowa has released since playing in the Pinstripe Bowl, one at the start of spring practice, one in late July and the last a week after fall camp opened on Aug. 3.
Ferentz said Kelly-Martin’s ability to play on all three downs, including in passing situations, is helping position him for playing time during the upcoming season.
“I think that’s one of Ivory’s strengths,’’ Ferentz said. “Obviously he’s got some wiggle. He’s got some power. He’s got really good balance.’’
That balance is also making a difference.
“Can they get hit and continue to run? Some guys can and some guys can’t,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s a guy, and Mekhi is the same way, who is very difficult to bring down. They have enough power but if you don’t bring them to the ground they will find a way to stay upright and keep moving.’’
Ferentz said coaches have liked the way Kelly-Martin catches the ball out of the backfield, adding a third-down element to the mix that is giving him a slight advantage against two other backs who are also expected to factor in the Hawkeyes’ game plans this season.
“There is plenty of stuff we can do to release those guys and get them involved,’’ Ferentz said. “The flip side of that is sometimes you have those guys on third down who do a great job of coming out of the backfield catching the ball, but they’re not so good at stepping up in the ‘A’ gap and handling pressure when we need to be in a six- or seven-man protection. He can do that.’’
Ferentz said the offensive line that will be blocking for whoever has the ball remains a work in progress.
He said the group – both in its entirety and the collection of players who will be available for the opener following the suspension of starting tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs – is making progress but is far from a finished product.
“One of the things we have to figure out over the next four days is what group is the best group together than we can field,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re looking at figuring out our top six guys for five spots for the first week, and then growing that group by two moving forward after that.’’
Collectively, Ferentz said the Iowa offense must be more productive on the ground this season if the Hawkeyes hope to put together a record better than the 8-5 mark the team had a year ago.
“I think going back to spring, offensively we’ve been working to do a better job running the football,’’ Ferentz said, referencing Iowa’s average of 3.8 yards per carry last season. “If we are going to be a championship-level team, which is always the goal, we’ve got to run the ball better than we did a year ago.’’
FANT HONORED: Iowa tight end Noah Fant was named Tuesday as a first-team preseason All-American by the Associated Press.
The junior from Omaha was one of six Big Ten players named to the AP team that a year ago listed the Hawkeyes’ Josey Jewell as a preseason All-American pick.
Fant led all tight ends in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017 with an average of 16.5 yards per reception and 11 touchdown receptions. He was also the Hawkeyes’ second-leading receiver with 30 catches.
Ross Pierschbacher, a senior center at Alabama, was also named to the AP preseason team.
HAPPY RETURNS? Iowa continues to finalize who will be returning punts and kicks in the Sept. 1 opener.
Kyle Groeneweg and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are competing for both roles, while Amani Hooker is involved in punt returns and Ivory Kelly-Martin is returning kicks.
INSTANT IMPACT: Defensive coordinator Phil Parker said true freshmen Julius Brents and Riley Moss have shown coaches some ability to step in and compete early in their collegiate careers.
Both are defensive backs and Moss, an Ankeny Centennial product, may also be positioning himself for an early role on special teams.
