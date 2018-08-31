IOWA CITY — Josh Jackson left something valuable behind when he bolted the Iowa football program for an early opportunity in the NFL.
The blueprint he created for what it takes to become a successful fulltime starter at cornerback now guides the Hawkeyes working to duplicate his record-setting work from a year ago.
Sophomore Matt Hankins and junior Michael Ojemudia both have started games in the past for Iowa – Hankins started the final two games opposite Jackson last season and Ojemudia made three starts during the first half of the year – but now they have positions to call their own.
In Saturday’s 2:40 p.m. season-opener against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium, Hankins moves into the left cornerback position where Jackson thrived a year ago while following in the footsteps of Desmond King.
Ojemudia opens at right cornerback, a spot he started in for the 2017 opener as well as the fifth and sixth games of the season, sharing that role with Hankins and eight-game starter and recent transfer Manny Rugamba.
“It comes down to being ready to perform when the ball is in the air,’’ Ojemudia said. “Josh showed us what that meant a year ago. He gave us a lot to learn from.’’
Hankins said those lessons started off the field in watching the prep work done by Jackson, who led the nation and shared an Iowa single-season record with eight interceptions.
“He put in the work and he was rewarded for it. If you wanted to learn how to move into the lineup and become an All-American, the way he did it was the way to do it,’’ Hankins said. “It was textbook.’’
It was also film book.
Jackson, now thriving in preseason camp with the Green Bay Packers, understood the value of watching opponents on tape and dissecting those players’ strengths and weaknesses.
“He always had that film book with him, watching the opponent and breaking it down to the smallest details,’’ Hankins said.
“It made a difference. Josh has always been a freak athlete and has great instincts, but the way he studied and prepared, the way he had the little things down, that let him have the type of season he had last year.’’
Hankins and Ojemudia now find themselves trying to repeat the feat.
They aren’t necessarily looking to duplicate what Jackson accomplished – only Nile Kinnick in 1939, Lou King in 1981 and Desmond King in 2015 in Hawkeye history matched the eight picks he had a year ago – but they are working to make the cornerback positions a productive part of the Hawkeye secondary.
“The idea is to go out there and be ready to do the job,’’ Ojemudia said. “When the play is there to make, make it.’’
Ojemudia believes the experience he gained last season helped prepare him for this year’s challenge.
“It’s been a good camp. I feel a little more confident coming into the season and I feel like I’m in a position where I’m ready,’’ Ojemudia said. “I’m more ready now than ever. I’ve seen some playing time and I understand my role.’’
Coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t want either Hankins or Ojemudia to be Jackson.
He simply wants them to be themselves when they take the field against a Northern Illinois team which is quarterbacked by sophomore Marcus Childers.
“We just want them to play well and if they end up playing like Josh did last year – something nobody would have predicted a year ago at this time – great. That’s one of the beauties of football,’’ Ferentz said.
“… Just go out and play, play within the system, play as best you can. Hopefully your teammates help you and then if some good plays come out of it, that’s a good thing. That’s usually how good things do happen.’’
Childers, last year’s freshman of the year in the Mid-American Conference, is working with a young collection of receivers this fall after throwing for 1,674 yards and rushing for 473 last season.
Ojemudia is among the most veteran players in a young segment of the Hawkeye team.
The depth chart for the Northern Illinois game lists redshirt freshman Josh Turner as Ojemudia’s backup on the right side and true freshman Julius Brents as the second-team left cornerback.
“We have to set the example,’’ Hankins said. “We are a young group but the expectations are the same. We’re expected to go out and do our jobs and we do hold each other accountable. If we do that, if we can work together, we can do good things. Josh showed us that.
“Now, it’s our turn.’’
