Iowa Football: Jackson remains hungry

IOWA CITY – Alaric Jackson’s appetite for football hasn’t changed, but his diethas.
Preparing for his fourth season as starting tackle on the Iowa offensive line, the returning all-Big Ten selection has become a vegan.
Meat is no longer part of the diet of the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Detroit native, who looked leaner when he sat down to speak with reporters last week during the Hawkeyes’ video media day.
“I’m still 320 pounds, nothing has changed,’’ Jackson said. “I just lost some body fat, just looking forward to the season.’’
Listed as a preseason all-American and regarded among the top NFL prospects on an Iowa team that is working toward kicking off its delayed season on the weekend of Oct. 24 at Purdue, Jackson said he been contemplating healthier eating habits for some time.
Jackson said he researched the situation and put some thought into how it might impact him on the field as he contemplated what was best for him as he moves forward not only with his football career, but beyond that with his life.
He then talked about the possibility with Iowa interim strength and conditioning coordinator Raimond Braithwaite this summer.
In his 16th season on the Iowa staff and promoted to his current position when Chris Doyle was dismissed in June, Braithwaite researched everything as well.
“We tried to provide him with the best information we could,’’ Braithwaite said. “It was something that was important to Alaric, so we went to work trying to find ways to make that type of diet work in the sport of football. It is a challenge, but it is doable.’’
The idea is to allow Jackson to maintain the physical size and strength he needs to compete at the Big Ten level.
Jackson believes that is happening.
He said he’s been able to trim some fat from his body in the weight room, settle into a new diet and he now proudly boasts of his vegan choice on his social media home page on Twitter.
“Nothing really crazy. It’s just that I think it’s better to have this lifestyle football-wise,’’ Jackson said.
“That’s really all there is to it. To each his own, for the most part. I don’t think it’s unusual or anything. I’m just eating (other types of) food instead of eating meat.’’
The decision — one that returning Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields also announced over the offseason — caught Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek a bit by surprise.
“I guess he’s no longer going to appreciate my pictures of what I’ve grilled or the turkeys or other meat that I’ve smoked,’’ Polasek said. “He probably won’t want to sample any of the jerky I make.’’
Polasek concedes that it is a little unusual for an offensive lineman to shy away from a first helping of whatever meat item is being served, must less a second helping.
“I don’t think I’ve ever coached a vegan before,’’ he said.
But, he said if it is something Jackson believes in he has no problem letting him choose that option as long as it doesn’t impact the senior’s performance.
So far, so good.
“He’s seems quick. His movements are more sudden. And, I see a change in him in the morning when we practice. He seems to have a little more energy, so maybe there is something to it,’’ Polasek said.
“Alaric is doing a great job as we get ready to start the 2020 season. He’s a tough, physical guy and that hasn’t changed. I wouldn’t want it to and neither would he.’’
Jackson, who dismissed the idea of an early exit for the NFL last December as he dealt with lingering issues from an in-season injury, said he is where he wants to be right now.
“I wasn’t going to think about an opt-out until there was a defined choice about the season,’’ he said. “Now, we’re playing football, so I’m here and I’m getting ready to go. I’m here to be a leader and as long as we work hard, win games, everything will take care of itself.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!