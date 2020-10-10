Iowa Football: Jackson remains hungry

Polasek concedes that it is a little unusual for an offensive lineman to shy away from a first helping of whatever meat item is being served, must less a second helping.

“I don’t think I’ve ever coached a vegan before,’’ he said.

But, he said if it is something Jackson believes in he has no problem letting him choose that option as long as it doesn’t impact the senior’s performance.

So far, so good.

“He’s seems quick. His movements are more sudden. And, I see a change in him in the morning when we practice. He seems to have a little more energy, so maybe there is something to it,’’ Polasek said.

“Alaric is doing a great job as we get ready to start the 2020 season. He’s a tough, physical guy and that hasn’t changed. I wouldn’t want it to and neither would he.’’

Jackson, who dismissed the idea of an early exit for the NFL last December as he dealt with lingering issues from an in-season injury, said he is where he wants to be right now.

“I wasn’t going to think about an opt-out until there was a defined choice about the season,’’ he said. “Now, we’re playing football, so I’m here and I’m getting ready to go. I’m here to be a leader and as long as we work hard, win games, everything will take care of itself.’’

