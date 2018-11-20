IOWA CITY — Memories and momentum provide motivation this week for the Nebraska football team.
Preparing for Friday’s 11 a.m. Heroes Game at Iowa, the Cornhuskers haven’t forgotten how they were manhandled the past two seasons by the Hawkeyes as they look to build on a recent string of success.
“That game last year was so demoralizing,’’ linebacker Mohamed Barry said Monday, referencing the string of 49 unanswered points that led Iowa to a 56-14 win at Nebraska a year ago.
That rout followed a lopsided 40-10 win by Iowa two years ago in a series that has seen the Hawkeyes win three straight and take four of the last five games.
“The way they’ve gotten us the last couple of years, it does play into it,’’ linebacker Luke Gifford said. “This is another year, but what’s happened the last couple of years, it’s a part of it.’’
Nebraska players are also energized by their recent success following the 0-6 start to Scott Frost’s tenure as the program’s head coach.
The Cornhuskers have won four of their last five games, riding the strength of the Big Ten’s second-most productive offense before slugging out a 9-6 win over Michigan State last weekend.
“Winning a game without scoring an offensive touchdown, a game like that helps build confidence and helps build for the future,’’ Frost said. “Our defensive coaches, they are doing a good job with what they have to work with.’’
That process continues for a team that Frost said is building to get to where the Michigan States and Iowas of the Big Ten are at right now.
“We played a very physical team last week and we’ll play another one Friday,’’ Frost said, pointing to the consistency created by a familiar system as a benefit. “All those reps, all that experience, they have big strong guys who know what to do. We saw that in Michigan State. We see that in Iowa.’’
That provides part of the challenge this week for Nebraska.
Still, the chance to flip the script, to go from 0-6 with a chance to finish the second half of the year 5-1, is motivating Nebraska players this week.
“This is a big week for us, because closing out with five wins in six games would catapult us into next year and be motivation for the guys in the offseason,’’ safety Tre Neal said.
The chance to compete in another chapter in a growing rivalry doesn’t hurt either.
“This is always a hard-fought game and there is a little bitterness between our teams,’’ said Tanner Farmer, a senior center. “We’re ready to go, excited about going over there. … Every week, this team grows, gets closer, gets better. This is another chance to prove that.’’
HOCKENSON A FINALIST: Iowa sophomore T.J. Hockenson was named Monday as one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the top tight end in college football.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Chariton native leads Iowa with 41 receptions for 663 yards and six receiving touchdowns and has topped 100 receiving yards in two games this season for the Hawkeyes.
Hockenson is joined on the list of finalists by Albert Okwuegbunam of Missouri and Kaden Smith of Stanford.
This year’s recipient will be announced on Dec. 5, before being honored the next day at the Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.