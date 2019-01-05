IOWA CITY -- Amani Hooker has decided to pursue his NFL dream.
The Iowa junior, named the Big Ten defensive back of the year, announced Saturday in a letter addressed to “Hawkeye nation’’ that he will follow teammate Noah Fant and become the second member of this year’s Hawkeyes to declare for early entry into the NFL draft.
“This past season has been amazing for the team and myself personally and is one that I will cherish forever. That being said, after serious discussion with my friends, family and lots of prayer, I have decided to declare for the 2019 NFL draft,’’ Hooker wrote.
“It has been a dream of mine since I was five years old and now it’s my time for it to become a reality.’’
That decision follows a dominant season for Hooker, who started five games at strong safety and eight games at a hybrid outside linebacker/safety position for the Hawkeyes during their recently completed 9-4 season.
The athleticism of the 6-foot, 210-pound Minneapolis native allowed Hooker to effectively move into the hybrid role, a new position for Iowa that provided greater ability to defend the growing number of spread offensive attacks the Hawkeyes are facing annually.
Hooker finished the season with 65 tackles, second on the team behind fellow safety Jake Gervase.
He led Iowa with seven pass break-ups and shared the team lead with four interceptions in addition to recording 3.5 tackles for a loss.
In announcing his decision, Hooker thanked fans for helping “create memories that will last a lifetime.’’
He went on to thank his coaches, teammates and academic support staff from the only power-five program to offer him a scholarship following his all-state career at Park Center High School in the Twin Cities.
“I would especially like to thank Coach Kirk Ferentz and coach (Chris) Doyle for believing in me from the beginning and always being more than just a coach but a mentor,’’ Hooker wrote.
“Thank you to coach Phil Parker and Seth Wallace, who have believed in me when not many did in the recruiting process. They taught me more than just Xs and Os, but to be the best man possible.’’
He concluded with words of thanks to his teammates and appreciation for his experiences at Iowa.
“To my teammates, who have become my brothers, thank you for pushing me to be the best version of me. We have built relationships that will last a lifetime,’’ Hooker wrote.
Parker, the Iowa defensive coordinator and secondary coach, said prior to Iowa’s Outback Bowl game that he believed Hooker would find success at the next level whenever he chose to make that decision.
“He will play in the NFL in due time,’’ Parker said. “He’s a good football player. He was a good player in high school. He is a good player now. He has proven he has the ability to move, he has the footwork and the skill it takes to be a good player in the future at the next level. There isn’t any doubt in my mind.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.