IOWA CITY — When his name is mentioned in the same breath as some of the best tight ends in Iowa history, it still catches T.J. Hockenson a little by surprise.
“It’s not something I really think about. I’m just a guy out there trying to do my job,’’ the sophomore from Chariton said.
Hockenson has joined teammate Noah Fant in doing the job at tight end exceptionally well for the 19th-rated Iowa football team, helping the Hawkeyes to a 5-1 start to the season with the havoc they are creating from their roles in an increasingly-productive Hawkeye offense.
Playing to the strengths of the personnel Iowa returned this season, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is blending the abilities of both tight ends into the look the Hawkeyes are challenging opposing defenses with frequently.
From blocking to receiving, Hockenson and Fant have created match-up nightmares for opponents as Iowa works toward Saturday’s 11 a.m. home game against Maryland.
“Those big tight ends were tough for us to match up with, more difficult that I was hoping for it to be. Those big bodies, they could run, 87 and 38, both of them outran us,’’ Indiana coach Tom Allen said, referencing the jersey numbers worn by Fant and Hockenson.
Against the Hoosiers, Hockenson caught four passes covering 107 yards while Fant recorded four receptions for 102 yards. Combined, they were on the receiving end of half of quarterback Nate Stanley’s six touchdown passes.
Wednesday, they were named co-recipients of the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week honor in college football, the first time in the history of the award that teammates have shared the award.
They’re sharing defensive attention, as well, something that is allowing both to compete.
The 6-foot-5, 241-pound Fant leads the Hawkeyes through six games with 23 receptions for 298 yards and six touchdowns.
Hockenson, also 6-5 and weighing 250, leads Iowa with 394 receiving yards and has caught 22 balls, including three touchdown passes. He also rushed for a score on a field goal fake at Minnesota.
Both are showing progress from a year ago as the tight end’s role in the Iowa offense has grown.
Fant caught 30 balls last season as a sophomore, while Hockenson is currently two receptions away from matching his production a year ago as a redshirt freshman.
Success has been a cooperative effort.
Hockenson believes his success has a lot to do with Fant’s presence on the field and the attention he attracts after leading the nation in touchdown receptions by a tight end.
“I love that dude. He helps me. I help him. I think we mesh well,’’ Hockenson said. “You’ll see us at the line talking every once in a while, making sure that he knows where to go and that I know where to go.’’
They’re on the same page and that is creating options for Stanley and opening opportunities for others.
“When both of those guys are out there together, sometimes drawing an extra defender, it’s giving us some other ways to move the ball, too,’’ running back Toren Young said. “We have an offense right now that can beat people a lot of different ways and when we’re working together like we have been, it’s a pretty good feeling.’’
Hockenson sees that, as well.
“It gives the defense something to think about,’’ he said. “You can spread the ball out and they can’t double-cover everybody.’’
Hockenson believes Stanley is the key to it all.
“Nate is the rock of the offense,’’ he said. “He can look off the safety and make sure we’re one-on-one with a guy. He goes into depth in everything that he does and it shows on the field.’’
Hockenson sees it all as a part of the mindset Iowa is working to develop.
Following Saturday’s game at Indiana, he made it clear that Iowa is “trying to be a championship-level football team,’’ something Hockenson believes starts with the run game.
One of his primary focuses during the offseason was to develop improved skills as a run blocker.
“That’s part of playing tight end here. It’s part of playing every position on offense here, to be honest,’’ Hockenson said. “It was something I knew I had to get better at after last year. There was plenty of room to grow. I’ve focused on it and I feel like it’s paying dividends.
“To me right now, executing a good block, that’s as big as catching a pass,’’ he said. “It’s me doing my job as part of the 11 guys who are out there with a role to fill. If we all do the right thing, good things happen.’’
Plenty of good things are happening for Hockenson and for Fant.
“It’s taken teamwork for us to make this work and that doesn’t change,’’ Hockenson said. “We’re just out there doing the best we can and I don’t pretend that we’ve got it all figured out. The idea is to make this week better than last week and see where it all leads.’’
