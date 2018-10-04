IOWA CITY — From his spot at middle linebacker, Jack Hockaday has become an anchor in the constantly churning sea of change the Iowa football team has dealt with in the heart of its defense this season.
The senior is expected to make just the fourth start of his collegiate career in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Minnesota, but patience and persistence are giving the Forsyth, Ill., native a chance to lead at a position group that underwent a total overhaul coming into the 2018 season.
“Jack’s done a great job, has really solidified things,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Since stepping into the lineup one quarter into the Hawkeyes’ season-opening win over Northern Illinois, Hockaday has collected a team-leading 28 tackles.
He has also provided a level of consistency in an area where Iowa has dealt with plenty of early-season injuries.
If Barrington Wade starts against the Golden Gophers as expected in place of injured Nick Niemann, the Hawkeyes will have started six players at the three linebacker positions through the first five games of the season.
“Everybody has to be ready for any possible scenario,’’ Hockaday said Tuesday. “We all moved around a lot during fall camp and the coaches told us that we needed to be ready for anything and that certainly has been the case so far.’’
Hockaday was more than ready for whatever came his way this season.
Playing behind All-American Josey Jewell the past three years, he watched, learned and patiently waited for an opportunity.
“I’ve always tried to be ready, knowing that at some point I would get an opportunity but never really knowing when that opportunity would come,’’ Hockaday said.
That opportunity came as first-time starter Amani Jones struggled during the opening quarter of Iowa’s season-opener, leading coaches to turn to Hockaday.
Ferentz compares Hockaday’s journey to the one traveled by Cole Fisher, who like Hockaday had contributed on special teams before moving into the lineup as a senior in 2015 at weakside linebacker and helped Iowa craft a 12-0 regular-season record on its way to a Rose Bowl berth.
“He came in and played a great season of football and that is what we’re seeing Jack do,’’ Ferentz said. “The door opened for him and most importantly, he was prepared. He was eager to go in and do a good job. He’s playing good football for us.’’
Ferentz learned the value of sticking with players during his first season on Hayden Fry’s staff at Iowa in 1981, recalling how Ron Hallstrom embraced a first-time starting opportunity.
“He hadn’t played a snap that counted and ended up being a first-round NFL pick,’’ Ferentz said. “You learn from your history. If a guy has a good attitude, if he’s giving good effort, you don’t give up on him. As long as they’re trying, doing things the way they ought to be doing them, you never know how it’s going to turn out.’’
Hockaday, who entertained offers from Illinois, Nebraska, Missouri and Duke, among others, during a standout prep career at Maroa-Forsyth, said he never entertained the notion of transferring while watching Jewell pile up Big Ten-leading tackle totals in two of the past three seasons.
“It’s all been good here for me,’’ Hockaday said. “I’ve made good friends here, have been a part of teams that are winning and I always believed there would be an opportunity for me at some point. I just stuck it out.’’
Working behind Jewell provided Hockaday with a blueprint for success.
“Josey was never a very vocal leader, but by watching him work and by watching how he prepared each week, I was able to learn a lot about what it takes to compete at this level,’’ Hockaday said.
“I was able to lead on the teams I was a part of in high school, but by watching Josey here, I came into this season feeling that I was capable of being a leader on this team.’’
Hockaday sees room for continued growth.
“I feel like I’m doing pretty well, but I know I have to do better,’’ he said. “I’m not a complacent person. I’m always working to get better and do my job more effectively each game. I feel like I still have a lot to prove.’’
