IOWA CITY — There will be no shortage of skill on the field, but Saturday’s Iowa-Wisconsin football game will be decided in the trenches.
Won or lost by the effectiveness of line play, just the way the Hawkeyes and Badgers like it.
“This match-up, it is what Big Ten football is all about,’’ Iowa defensive tackle Sam Brincks said. “In a game like this, the tougher team is usually the one that is able to earn the win.’’
In the four years since the Big Ten carved its 14 teams into seven-team East and West divisions, the winner of the game between Iowa and Wisconsin has played its way to Indianapolis for the conference’s championship game.
Entering Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. match-up at Kinnick Stadium, the Big Ten opener for both, the Hawkeyes and 18th-rated Badgers are riding familiar strengths as each looks to get an early leg up in the division title chase.
Wisconsin’s offense is quarterbacked by senior Alex Hornibrook, a three-year starter who operates behind an offensive line that returned intact from a year ago and is led by three players who earned All-America honors last season.
Guards Beau Benzschawel and Michael Deiter and tackle David Edwards return as part of a front five that averages 6-foot-5.75 inches and 316.4 pounds.
“They’re a veteran group that works well together. They’re big, strong, technical, they do it the right way,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
The Badgers’ front five creates the room that has helped Jonathan Taylor get mention as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate while averaging a Big Ten-best 171.7 rushing yards per game.
“He breaks tackles, gets yards after contact, which is why he’s so good and his guys block for him all the way down the field,’’ Brincks said. “He’s a great back.’’
Iowa got a taste of what Taylor has been dishing out last season when he rushed for 157 yards against the Hawkeyes on 29 carries.
“He’s a little different style of runner than (Iowa State’s) David Montgomery who we saw a couple of weeks ago, but I can’t imagine that there are two better guys than that around the country,’’ Ferentz said.
“He finished with just under 2,000 yards a year ago and to think he was playing high school ball the year before, that’s really impressive, says a lot about him. Backs in our conference get hit and he showed some real durability.’’
Taylor arrives at Kinnick Stadium with some motivation as Wisconsin works to extend its school-record 15-game regular-season win streak against Big Ten competition.
He has topped 100 yards in each of his three games this season, but the 5-11, 221-pound New Jersey native finished with a season-low 116 yards in the Badgers’ 24-21 loss to BYU and in general, Wisconsin coaches and players weren’t pleased with the consistency of what transpired in the run game last week.
“We know we’re going to have to work harder for everything we want now,’’ Taylor told the Wisconsin State Journal. “No one wants to lose a game. That still hurts, but at the same time we know moving forward, Big Ten play, we’re playing for keeps. Every snap, every game is critical.’’
The return of a healthy Taiwan Deal only adds to the strength of a ground attack that leads the Big Ten with its average of 285 rushing yards per game and has scored 33.3 points during Wisconsin’s 2-1 start.
Saturday, it will be challenged by an Iowa defense giving up eight points per game while forcing opponents to earn every one of their yards.
The Hawkeyes have surrendered an average of 209 total yards per game, using an eight-player rotation on the defensive front complemented by the work of a group of largely first-year contributors at linebacker to hold opponents to an average of 42 yards per game on the ground.
“We’re doing some good things,’’ Brincks said. “We have room to improve, though. When you watch the tape, you see things you can do better, areas where we need to take that next step. This week would be a good week to get that done.’’
Badgers coach Paul Chryst appreciates what he sees developing as he watches tape of the Iowa defense during the Hawkeyes’ 3-0 start.
“They’re playing some really good defense and the success that they’re having starts up front,’’ Chryst said. “The guys that they’re shuffling in and out up there are playing some good football and are playing with a lot of confidence right now.’’
Iowa free safety Jake Gervase sees that from his spot on the field, as well.
“The guys up front and the linebackers, they’re doing a good job of taking the run game away from people and making the other offense one-dimensional,’’ Gervase said.
“Ideally, that’s the way you want it to work. We’re facing a tough team this week. Wisconsin’s offense, and it starts up front, is really good. We’ll have to be at our best.’’
And at the end of the day?
“It’s going to come down to who plays tougher and smarter and who comes out ready to go,’’ Gervase said.
