IOWA CITY – Through four games, Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods has found a lot to like about the group of players he is working with.
He’s also found a lot of work to do as the Hawkeyes prepare for the final eight games of the Big Ten season.
“There are some times where you’d say, ‘hey, wow, they’re on track,’ and there are some other times when we’ve shot ourselves in the foot a little bit,’’ Woods said.
As Iowa moves toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Minnesota, the Hawkeyes are working to smooth over the rough edges that have emerged.
Woods said coaches continue to have plenty of faith in Kyle Groeneweg and Shaun Beyer, whose special teams snafus impacted the bottom line in Iowa’s 28-17 loss to Wisconsin on Sept. 22.
Groeneweg followed a productive return with a fumble near midfield that denied Iowa solid field position in the second quarter of a 7-7 game and Beyer made contact with a Badgers punt at the 10-yard line to set up a quick Wisconsin score in the third quarter.
Woods said Groeneweg was “sick’’ about what transpired.
“It was bad ball security,’’ Woods said. “You should always have the ball on the outside arm. He’ll be the first to tell you that. It’s a deal where he had a really good return, had a good thing going, and boom, the ball pops out.’’
Iowa is averaging 6.9 yards on punt returns, ninth among Big Ten teams, but two yards better than what the Hawkeyes averaged per return against Big Ten competition last season.
Groeneweg, a senior transfer from NCAA Division II Sioux Falls, has averaged 7.6 yards on the 10 punts he has returned this season and Woods continues to believe that he has Iowa positioned for success in the return game.
“He’s always out there fighting for his teammates,’’ Woods said. “I think the guys like blocking for him because they know he could be a force back there and for this team.’’
Through four games, Woods said the Hawkeyes are “very, very close to being a dangerous return unit.’’
Limiting mistakes are a part of that. Iowa has had returns of 30 and 23 yards called back because of penalties beyond Beyer’s mistake.
Both Woods and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said during a bye week news conference that communication issues resulted in Beyers backing into a live ball and catching it with the heel of his lower leg as he backed up.
“All of us are involved in communications, all 11 guys on the field, all of us on the sideline,’’ Woods said. “I think Shaun was working, hustling, knowing he had a good returner back there and he kind of got knocked into it.’’
Ferentz said improved communication could have prevented the situation.
“Shaun Beyer was hustling, doing the best he could to help his football team,’’ Ferentz said. “Something unfortunate happened. He’s responded the way you’d expect anybody to respond. He came back to work and he’s working to improve and get better.’’
That’s a collective thing as well.
“We keep plugging along,’’ Woods said. “The work every single day is to try to improve and help this football team from a special teams standpoint.’’
