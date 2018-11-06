IOWA CITY — Saturday was a tough night for the Iowa football team.
Sunday wasn’t much better as the Hawkeyes stomached another hard-to-take loss, the third in six Big Ten games and one that in all likelihood ended any opportunity the team had of winning a West Division title in the conference.
All three games were there for the taking, but each got away.
Iowa led in the final minute of losses to Wisconsin and Purdue, the latter a week after a late-game interception denied the Hawkeyes the chance for a go-ahead score at Penn State.
“Life isn’t always fair, but football is. Like the coaches always say, you get what you deserve,’’ Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson said Tuesday. “The ball just didn’t roll our way. We’re three possessions away from something special, but you can’t look back and say that.’’
Instead, the sophomore surmised, “You need to find a way to get it done.’’
That is among the challenges the Hawkeyes face this week, welcoming the end of a string of four road games in five weeks and a return to Kinnick Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. match-up Saturday with current West Division leader Northwestern.
The Wildcats are 5-4 on the season, but have won their last six road games, their last nine games against division opponents and are looking to add to a 12-1 record in their most recent games against any Big Ten opponent.
As awakening as those numbers may be, Iowa players are more concerned with ending their own two-game slide and returning some normalcy to life around the Hawkeye football complex.
“Every loss is tough, but when you’ve lost the way we have the last couple, games that were right there, they hurt a little more,’’ offensive guard Cole Banwart said.
Like other underclassmen on the Iowa roster, the sophomore leans on senior teammates to help move things forward.
“The leadership on this team has been amazing,’’ Banwart said. “The seniors, they’ve got us on the right track to get ready for the three games we have left in the regular season. They’re making the difference.’’
Defensive end Parker Hesse sees that as the responsibility of Iowa’s 13-player senior class.
He said it was difficult to walk off the field at Ross-Ade Stadium as Purdue players celebrated a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left in the Hawkeyes’ 38-36 loss.
Watching tape and making corrections, still upset with letting another game get away, didn’t make Sunday any treat either.
“Anytime you get hit with adversity, have a goal you want to accomplish or something taken away, it hurts. Everyone goes through stuff like that in life,’’ Hesse said.
“The people who become successful in life are the people who get up the next day, reset their mind and say, ‘I’ve still got things to accomplish.’ That’s what we’ve been doing this week. We’re totally focused on Northwestern.’’
ENLISTED HELP: True freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy saw the most extensive action of his career at Purdue on Saturday and will do so until reaching the maximum of four games played, allowing him to preserve a redshirt year.
“I think he’s not in the Army yet, not fully enlisted, but he’s got a foot in the water for sure,’’ coach Kirk Ferentz said.
FLAG DAY: Ferentz didn’t discuss particulars but said he had “conversed’’ with Big Ten officiating supervisors about some late-game calls in the Purdue game.
His primary objective is for any issues to be addressed at that level and any problems that are detected to be used as part of teaching clips to alleviate future issues.
As for now? “We’re moving on,’’ Ferentz said.
HANKINS RETURNS: The wrist has healed, the one-game suspension for hosting a high-volume party ticketed by Iowa City police is in the rearview mirror and Matt Hankins is back on the practice field for Iowa.
A four-game starter at cornerback, Hankins has missed Iowa’s last five games.
“He’s back with us and in good graces and he is finally healthy,’’ Ferentz said. “Last week he kind of turned the corner that way, so he’s back practicing. We’ll see what happens.’’
Starting fullback Brady Ross and reserve tight end Shaun Beyer remain out this week. Ferentz said Ross is at least a week away, while Beyer will not likely be available until bowl preparations begin.
JEWELL HONORED: Josey Jewell, a consensus All-American for Iowa last season now playing for the Denver Broncos, will be honored at Saturday’s game.
Representatives of the Lott IMPACT Trophy will present a replica of the trophy Jewell won last December to the university and a $25,000 check to the university’s general scholarship fund. Jewell will receive a Lott IMPACT award ring during the ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.