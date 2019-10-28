EVANSTON, Ill. — From the first day of camp, the idea is to be playing meaningful football games in November.
Iowa positioned itself to do just that with Saturday’s 20-0 win at Northwestern, having a bye week before dealing with the other two teams currently hovering at the top of the Big Ten West standings, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Here are four things to think about as the Hawkeyes take a 6-2 record into the final month of the regular season:
1. The good
Iowa’s first shutout of Northwestern since a 64-0 win in 1981 was a defensive gem.
The Hawkeyes limited Northwestern to its second-lowest offensive output of the season, a 202-yard total that was three yards better than what the Wildcats mustered a week earlier against Ohio State.
2. The deceptively good
After taking a conservative approach at the end of the first half, Kirk Ferentz showed faith in his team on Iowa’s first drive of the third quarter.
Ferentz opted to punt on a pair of fourth-and-1 opportunities in the first half and take a 10-0 lead in the locker room. After the break, Iowa went for the jugular on fourth-and-8.
“In the first half, I didn’t think there was much t be gained from it,’’ Ferentz said. “Second half, it was a little different situation.’’
Nate Stanley hit Shaun Beyer with an 11-yard pass to the Wildcats’ 19-yard line, extending a quarter-opening touchdown drive which gave the Hawkeyes a 17-0 lead and essentially secured the victory.
“We were frustrated in the first half because we’re used to going for it on fourth down,’’ receiver Tyrone Tracy said. “I thought we might go for it, but when we did, we made it count.’’
3. The not so good
Iowa numbers illustrate the inconsistency that continues to be an issue for the Hawkeye offense.
Heading into November with a 6-2 record, Iowa ranks 83rd in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense at 392.6 yards per game and is 95th in scoring at 24.4 points.
“We have to go out there and sustain drives. We have to go out and get in the end zone,’’ running back Mekhi Sargent said. “Our defense is one of the best out there right now. They are so good at getting the ball back to us.’’
4. The horizon
As well as Iowa’s defense is performing this season, a peek into the future suggests even better things could be on the horizon.
“It’s not like we have a bunch of seniors playing defensively,’’ Ferentz said. “If we’re doing things right, we’re getting better and improving during the course of each week. That’s something we really emphasize.’’
