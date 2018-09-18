IOWA CITY – That was then. This is now.
Iowa football players are being reminded repeatedly this week that last year’s mess in Madison won’t have a thing to do with what transpires Saturday night when Wisconsin visits Kinnick Stadium.
“When you’re moving forward you don’t have to worry about tripping over the past,’’ Hawkeye fullback Brady Ross said Tuesday. “This game is the 2018 Hawkeyes and the 2018 Badgers and nothing else. The motivation for us is the same as it has been the last three Saturdays, to end the week 1-0.’’
There is plenty at stake in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
The winner of the match-up between the Hawkeyes and Badgers has gone on to represent the West Division in the Big Ten Championship Game in each of the first four seasons the conference has used an East-West divisional alignment.
Iowa enters the 7:30 p.m. game at 3-0, while Wisconsin clings to a No. 18 national ranking after dropping a 24-21 game to BYU last weekend at Camp Randall Stadium.
“There’s a lot to play for, but there is a lot to play for every week,’’ Iowa safety Jake Gervase said. “Things didn’t go the way we wanted last year up there, but we can’t change that. What we can do is make sure that we are ready this week.’’
The Hawkeye defense forced four turnovers in last year’s 38-14 loss to the Badgers, including a pair of interception returns for scores by Josh Jackson which accounted for Iowa’s only touchdowns.
That highlighted an otherwise dismal day for the Hawkeyes, a day Ross refers to as a “distant memory.’’
There wasn’t much to forget. Iowa counted a season-low 25 rushing yards among the 66 total yards on a day when Iowa collected just five first downs.
The Hawkeyes did move the ball on the limited number of first-down plays it ran, averaging 4.3 yards, but failed to convert on any of its 13 third-down opportunities.
“We put ourselves in a lot of tough situations up there (in 2017), third-and-six or more and that only plays into the hands of their defense,’’ center Keegan Render said. “We need to be productive on first and second down and put ourselves in a position on third down where we can either run or pass.’’
The Hawkeyes and Badgers approach defense from different angles – Iowa with a four-man front and Wisconsin starting with a 3-4 philosophy but blending it with a 4-3 look on occasions – but are again dominant.
Iowa leads the Big Ten in limiting opponents to 209 yards per game while Wisconsin is third in the league at 275.7 yards per game.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said at his weekly news conference he believes the Badgers’ defensive success starts with a mindset.
“They have a certain temperament they play with,’’ Ferentz said. “They are a team that plays with excellent technique. They’re rarely out of place. They work hard to the ball. Everybody on that team works hard to the ball and as a result, they’ve been really good at points allowed.’’
Since implementing the 3-4 alignment in 2013, the only Football Bowl Subdivision team that has surrendered on average fewer than the 16 points per game Wisconsin allows is Alabama.
“One thing we know going in, points are going to be hard to come by,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s the way it’s been in this series.’’
That puts a premium on maximizing opportunities, which is why the Hawkeyes’ focus this week has been as much internal as external.
“At the end of the day, it’s about what we do as much as it is about what they do,’’ Ross said. “We know it’s going to be a tough, physical football game. They play that way. We play that way. We know we have to put a good game together. That’s the only way it can work and that starts with each of us.’’
TRIO NEARS RETURN: Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin, receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and offensive lineman Cole Barnwart are nearing a return from injuries that kept all three off the field for Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said all three participated in Tuesday’s workout, the first heavy work day on the practice field for Iowa.
“Hopefully they don’t wake up sore,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed, but I think they all have a chance to be ready for the game.’’
CUT IT OUT: For the third straight Tuesday, Ferentz expressed disappointment in changes in cut-blocking rules he believes have made it challenging for officials to call things correctly.
Iowa has been penalized at least once in each of its first three games for the infraction.
“I’m not upset with the officials on the field. To officiate it properly, we ought to be able to review it, but who wants to review a cut block? … I’m probably going to shut up on it for the rest of the year, but I appreciate you guys listening,’’ Ferentz said.
KAMPMAN HONORED: Former Hawkeye Aaron Kampman was named Tuesday as this year’s selection for the American Needs Farmers Wall of Honor.
Kampman, who will be honored at Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, is the eighth Iowa player to be honored on the plaza on the northwest side of Kinnick Stadium.
The Wall of Honor celebrates the ANF program originated by former Hawkeye coach Hayden Fry 33 years ago to recognize the work and significance of American farmers.
