Iowa football: Hawkeyes prepare to play against multiple quarterbacks

Iowa finds itself in a familiar situation on the practice field as it prepares for Friday’s game against Nebraska.
For the second straight week, the Hawkeyes are preparing to face an opponent likely to play two quarterbacks.
Junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey have each started two games for the Cornhuskers this season and have both seen playing time in three of Nebraska’s four games this season.
Coach Scott Frost hasn’t publicly named a starter for the noon game at Kinnick Stadium – preferring to see how things go in practice this week after a humbling 41-23 loss to Illinois last weekend – but Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sees one common trait.
“They’re both dangerous,’’ Ferentz said Tuesday during his weekly news conference.
Unlike the Penn State pair of Sean Clifford and Will Levis that Iowa dealt with last week, Martinez and McCaffrey have more similarities than differences.
“I would not compare Nebraska’s scheme to Penn State’s in the Xs and Os part, but I would compare it in that both quarterbacks are again very dangerous,’’ Ferentz said. “They can hurt you in a different way than the guys from Penn State, but getting hurt is getting hurt, doesn’t matter how it is.’’
The Hawkeyes have seen what Martinez can do.
He threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for a team-leading 76 yards two years ago when Iowa won a 31-28 game at Kinnick Stadium and threw for 100 yards and ran for 44 last season in the Hawkeyes’ 27-24 road win.
McCaffrey hasn’t taken the field against Iowa yet, but the Hawkeyes understand his bloodlines.
He’s the younger brother of former Stanford all-American Christian McCaffrey, who Iowa saw more than enough of in the 2016 Rose Bowl, and the brother of current Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey.
Like Martinez, he is capable of beating opponents in a multitude of ways.
McCaffrey and Martinez are Nebraska’s top two rushers, combining to run for an average of 128.3 yards per game and one of the two has been the Cornhuskers’ leading rusher in every game this season.
The pair have also combined to complete 61.2 percent of their 116 pass attempts, bringing balance to an offense which leans toward the run for 198.8 of the 375.5 yards it averages per game.
“Both of those guys are very capable of making plays with their feet, making plays with their arms and making plays with their heads,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s one of those deals where there’s a lot of pressure on your defense at every position because both of these quarterbacks can run, they can get outside and throw it, they can get outside and run it.’’
Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said that puts a premium on being able to hold an edge on the perimeter of the defensive front.
“Both of them are the type of players who can beat you with their speed as much as anything,’’ Golston said. “It’s a different type of preparation for us than it is for the guys on the back end. Our energies have to spent on paying attention to the run and maintaining the edge.’’
Frost likes the potential he sees in both quarterbacks, but said both have struggled with consistency during the Cornhuskers’ 1-3 start to the season.
“Adrian has all the talent in the world and has the capability of doing it, they both do, but there have been games where we haven’t played like that,’’ Frost said. “We have to do better jobs as coaches to make sure we get those guys to max out their potential.’’
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann said the Hawkeyes’ job is to make certain that doesn’t happen this week.
Niemann said both have shown the ability to extend plays with their feet.
“They’re both very mobile and it’s something we have to be ready for,’’ Niemann said. “It’s a big part of what they do.’’
That, Ferentz said, is why Iowa has to be ready to deal with both Martinez and McCaffrey.
“That makes for a big challenge for us,’’ Ferentz said.
IOWA ITEMS
Back at it: Kyler Schott isn’t expected to start but will return to Iowa’s offensive line rotation this week after missing the last three games.
“It will be good to get him back out there,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said, adding that offensive tackle Coy Cronk “might have a chance’’ to play this week after being injured the past three weeks.
Mark Kallenberger, who replaced Cronk at the right tackle spot, left the Penn State game in the second half with an injury and remains questionable for Friday’s game against Nebraska. Jack Plumb will get the start at right tackle if Kallenberger is unable to play.
Schott Squad: Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras showed up for Tuesday’s video interview session wearing a “Schott Squad’’ sweatshirt that marked the offensive guard’s hometown of Coggon, Iowa, with a star.
“I was walking out of the stadium after a game last year and saw his family wearing them. Thought they looked good so I gave him $20 to get me one,’’ Petras said. “Even has ‘Schott 64’ on the back. I figured I’d help spread the word about the Schott Squad.’’
Timely talk: The NCAA has essentially granted all football players an additional year of eligibility this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ferentz said his staff has talked about what that could mean for the Hawkeyes.
“We probably spent three minutes last week talking about it and that was probably two minutes too long,’’ Ferentz said, adding that everything at the moment has a “day to day’’ focus.
Change in routine: As has been the case the past nine years when Iowa has played Nebraska on Black Friday, the Hawkeyes’ Thanksgiving feast will be served on Wednesday night.
Unlike the past nine years, the traditional meal won’t include family members because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going to be pretty sterile, just the coaches and players. Nothing is normal this year,’’ Ferentz said.
