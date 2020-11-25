Iowa football: Hawkeyes prepare to play against multiple quarterbacks

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said that puts a premium on being able to hold an edge on the perimeter of the defensive front.

“Both of them are the type of players who can beat you with their speed as much as anything,’’ Golston said. “It’s a different type of preparation for us than it is for the guys on the back end. Our energies have to spent on paying attention to the run and maintaining the edge.’’

Frost likes the potential he sees in both quarterbacks, but said both have struggled with consistency during the Cornhuskers’ 1-3 start to the season.

“Adrian has all the talent in the world and has the capability of doing it, they both do, but there have been games where we haven’t played like that,’’ Frost said. “We have to do better jobs as coaches to make sure we get those guys to max out their potential.’’

Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann said the Hawkeyes’ job is to make certain that doesn’t happen this week.

Niemann said both have shown the ability to extend plays with their feet.

“They’re both very mobile and it’s something we have to be ready for,’’ Niemann said. “It’s a big part of what they do.’’