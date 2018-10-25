IOWA CITY — Iowa football players embrace Saturday’s game at Penn State as a statement-making opportunity.
The 2:30 p.m. match-up against the Nittany Lions is for the moment the only game remaining on the Hawkeyes’ schedule against a rated opponent, a top-20 battle that presents an opportunity that doesn’t come around every day.
“You only get so many chances to go out and make a statement about what your program is about, show people that you belong. This is one of those chances,’’ Hawkeye offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “We know it won’t be easy and that we’ll have to be at our best, but we work every day for the opportunity to compete at the highest level.’’
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse likes the road test part of the equation, a chance to slip into black helmets and ruin the day for most of the fans in a crowd expected to number over 100,000.
“You like to go in and kind of embrace that villain role,’’ Hesse said. “Showing up and letting people know, hey, we’re going to come in and we’re going to steal one from you.’’
Before the 18th-rated Hawkeyes begin to think about riding off into the rest of their Big Ten schedule with a win over the 17th-ranked Nittany Lions, the focus remains on embracing the opportunity.
“There is a great opportunity out there in front of us,’’ free safety Jake Gervase said. “It’s not every week that you get the chance to play a ranked team. Mostly, it’s the chance for us to earn win number seven.’’
Like the six that came before it, Gervase said Saturday success is being earned on the practice field each day this week.
“It’s how you prepare, how you get ready that makes the difference,’’ Gervase said. “The guys on this team have bought into that. The hard work we’re putting in on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, all week, it’s carrying over and helping us improve every week as a team.’’
That is helping lead Iowa toward its potential.
The Hawkeyes believe they aren’t close to reaching that yet.
They see that every Sunday as coaches break down tape and corrections from what didn’t go right on Saturday are ironed out on the practice field.
“We can be a really good team,’’ Hesse said. “I think that has been focusing us each and every day, making sure we prepare to the best of our abilities. We take every meeting, every practice, every lift as serious as we can.’’
And ultimately, Hesse believes that can lead Iowa toward its ultimate goal.
“We know this is an opportunity that not many people get. We can be a really good football team at the end of the year,’’ Hesse said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sees that, as well, appreciating the week-to-week growth he has seen from a team that has answered many of the questions it had at the onset of the season.
The one that remains unanswered?
How good can this Iowa team become?
“I think what it gets down to is us doing a good job with the things we’ve done a pretty good job of this season,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ve prepared well for the most part during the course of the year. We’ve shown up and played pretty hard. That’s what it’s going to take moving forward.’’
Ferentz credits Iowa’s 13-player senior class with setting a productive tone.
“A lot of younger guys have joined in with them and for them to get the younger guys on board is helpful. I think it’s added to our better practices, better preparation, better team discipline,’’ Ferentz said. “Those are things that are going to have to continue.’’
That starts with making the most of today, and every day.
“If you’re not giving yourself a chance to improve every day during every one of those weeks, then you leave the door open for failure,’’ Ferentz said. “Boy, it happens all the time. It’s so easy to point to examples.’’
