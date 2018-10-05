IOWA CITY – Amani Hooker’s Minnesota homecoming celebration Saturday includes trying to prove a point.
Not recruited by the Big Ten program in his hometown, the Iowa strong safety has strong feelings about being overlooked not only by the Golden Gophers but by nearly every other program at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
“I guess you could say I have a bit of a chip on my shoulder,’’ Hooker said. “It’s a big game for us as a team, not just for me. It’s kind of like my Iowa State game for the instate guys.’’
Hooker, a three-time all-state selection who was a finalist for Minnesota’s Mr. Football award during high school career at Park Center High School, is more than satisfied with how things have turned out since taking his game to the Iowa program.
He just felt like he deserved a little bit of love from the previous Golden Gophers coaching staff who didn’t give him much of a look during the recruiting process.
Hooker attended four Minnesota camps during his high school career, but can only surmise that he “wasn’t the right fit they were looking for’’ when it came time to offer scholarships.
“They didn’t seem too interested at all,’’ Hooker said. “As a high school player, that’s tough to deal with but it’s not something you can control.’’
Instead, Hooker controlled as much as he could at Park Center, where he played defensive back, quarterback, running back, wide receiver, punted and returned kicks during his high school career.
His versatility and athleticism attracted Iowa coaches to Hooker, who selected the Hawkeyes in summer of 2015 over a collection of offers from Football Championship Subdivision programs.
“His senior year, it seemed like he scored eight touchdowns every game, intercepted three passes, all that kind of stuff,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Ferentz compares Hooker to what Iowa saw as it recruited former defensive back Jovon Johnson.
“He did everything for his high school team, really wasn’t recruited. He was going to Kent State until we snagged him in January,’’ Ferentz said. “When you see that kind of production, it really helps. I’m not sure about the competition, but it really doesn’t matter. If a guy’s in the middle of things all the time, that’s a good sign.’’
That’s Hooker.
“I like to compete. I like to win,’’ he said. “I don’t care if I have one tackle or 15 tackles, as long as we win that’s fine with me.’’
Hooker was playing primarily on special teams as a true freshman when Iowa last visited TCF Bank Stadium, although he did record the first assisted tackle of his career during the Hawkeyes’ 14-7 victory at Minnesota in 2016.
He moved into the lineup a year later, establishing a career high with 13 tackles against Penn State in the first start of his collegiate career.
“I’ve always tried to bring some intensity to the game, tried to play it the right way,’’ Hooker said.
Football has always been the passion for the youngest of four children of Ray and Janice Hooker.
His father was a former college football player at Wayne State in Nebraska who helped his two sons become involved in sports and encouraged them to follow their passions.
That led Hooker’s older brother, Quinton, to basketball where he was named Mr. Basketball as a high school player after leading his team to the Minnesota state championship game. He went on to become a two-time all-Big Sky Conference performer while leading North Dakota to its first NCAA tourney berth.
Amani Hooker played basketball in high school as well, but he decided during his sophomore year that he would follow in his father’s footsteps and make football his priority.
“My parents encouraged us to be involved in whatever we wanted to be involved in and they were there to help us,’’ Hooker said. “I just felt more comfortable in football than I did in basketball. It was the sport I really enjoyed playing. I liked the team aspect of the game. I liked the competitive part of it.’’
He still does.
That competitive spirit allowed Hooker to see the field as a true freshman at Iowa in 2016 and positioned him to move into a lineup spot in the secondary a year later.
“He’s a great guy to play next to because you can count on Amani always being in the right spot,’’ Iowa free safety Jake Gervase said. “He can deal with guys in the run game or he can move around and be effective that way, too.’’
Ferentz sees that versatility as a valuable component in today’s game.
“Especially with all the spread attacks we see, three, four wides, I think it’s become more important,’’ Ferentz said, saying he appreciates Hooker’s work ethic and his tough-minded, competitive approach to the game.
Hooker returns to his home state Saturday, ready to demonstrate the growth in his game.
The homecoming crowd at TCF Bank Stadium will include plenty of family and friends, all getting one last glimpse in their hometown at the collegiate level of what Hooker is now doing as an experienced player in the Hawkeye secondary.
“I’m looking forward to going home and getting a chance to see everybody,’’ Hooker said. “It’s a business trip and I know I’ll be ready to go.’’
Former coaches at Minnesota provided that motivation several years ago.
“This is a game I always look forward to,’’ Hooker said.
