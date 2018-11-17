IOWA CITY -- Jack Hockaday grew up an easy 40-minute drive away from Illinois’ Memorial Stadium, but for Iowa’s starting middle linebacker today’s homecoming is strictly a business trip.
“It’s going to be cool to get a chance to play a game that close to home, but I can’t get caught up in that,’’ Hockaday said. “I’ve got to keep my mind focused on doing what I can do to help us win the game.’’
Looking to end a three-game losing streak, that is the bottom line for Hockaday and the Hawkeyes in today’s 2:30 p.m. match-up against the Fighting Illini.
“Find a way to win, whatever it takes,’’ Hockaday said. “I’m sure there will be some people from my high school there, but they’re still in the playoffs, too, so some won’t be able to make it, but I do want to play well going home. We’re all working to play well this week.’’
Like other seniors on the Iowa roster – and undoubtedly the nine-player senior class Illinois will honor before the game – Hockaday knows time is running out.
Two games remain in the regular-season schedule, two more chances to take the field and compete with teammates who will be lifelong friends.
“I think we all want to finish these next two games playing our best football,’’ Hockaday said. “We haven’t done that the past couple of weeks. We haven’t played well enough to win and we need to turn that around and make the most of what we have left.’’
Hockaday, a two-time all-state selection who set an Illinois state record with 11,506 total yards from scrimmage during his career at Maroa-Forsyth High School just north of Decatur, is expected to make his seventh start for Iowa today.
Like the rest of the Hawkeye defense, he is preparing to be tested by an Illinois offense that has been productive.
Over their past three games, the Fighting Illini are averaging 41 points, 549.3 yards and 348.3 rushing yards per game.
Quarterback AJ Bush and running back Reggie Corbin have helped the Fighting Illini improve the team’s rushing total by an average of 157.2 yards per game over a year ago, the result of growth on the offensive line and the big-play abilities of Corbin and Bush, who have both topped 100 rushing yards four times this season.
“The quarterback and the running back are both extremely dangerous players, and they’re playing with great confidence,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Hockaday sees that as well.
He said Corbin’s combination of quickness and cutting ability makes him a challenge to defend and he said the Hawkeyes must find a way to get Bush out of his comfort zone if they hope to limit what Illinois is able to do offensively.
“We’ve got to get some hats on (Bush) and not let him get going because he just explodes out of there,’’ Hockaday said. “When you put him out there with (Corbin), they’ll test us. They’ve got a good offense and we need to find a way to shut them down.’’
Hockaday has recovered from a knee injury which kept him off the field for two games in October.
He currently is third on the team with 47 tackles on the season, averaging 5.88 per game.
Since returning to lineup two weeks ago at Purdue, Hockaday’s energies have been focused on helping the Iowa defense build on a solid start to the season.
The Hawkeyes continue to rank second in the Big Ten in both total defense and defending the run, surrendering 285.9 total yards and 96 rushing yards per game.
Over the past three games, those numbers have grown to 350.6 total yards and 134.3 rushing yards per game.
“We’ve made a few mistakes the past couple of games and we need to get that turned around,’’ Hockaday said. “That’s where our attention is, on getting things fixed.’’
With the career clock counting down, Hockaday finds that to be more important now than ever.
“As a senior, you want to walk away feeling like you have done all you can. These two games are important to us,’’ he said. “We all want to get back to feeling good again about the way we’re playing and that means winning games.’’
Hockaday said that is what it will take for him to truly enjoy his personal homecoming today.
“Whatever it takes. Whatever it takes, we need the win,’’ he said.
