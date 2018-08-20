IOWA CITY — The duo of Toren and Ivory has the potential to work together in perfect harmony for the University of Iowa’s backfield this season.
A timeshare appears to be in line for the tandem of Hawkeye sophomores following the graduation of Akrum Wadley, who compiled back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and James Butler (396 yards, 91 carries).
Toren Young is Iowa’s top returning rusher after accumulating just 193 yards at an average of 4.3 per carry, while Ivory Kelly-Martin added 184 yards on 20 attempts in their limited game reps a year ago. Mekhi Sargent is an intriguing addition to the mix after redshirt Toks Akinribade’s career ended early due to a medical issue.
“I think we’re all hopeful that we can get to that point,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said, addressing the potential for some sort of three-man backfield rotation.
Kirk Ferentz and his son, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, each see Young and Kelly-Martin as a tandem capable of forming a blend similar to the mix of LeShun Daniels’ power and Wadley’s shiftiness. That 2016 timeshare marked the only season in which Iowa’s traditional run-heavy offense has ever had two backs surpass 1,000 rushing yards each.
“The most obvious comparison as far as a tandem would be LeShun and Akrum, but you’re talking about two 1,000-yard rushers so I don’t know if we’re quite ready to make those comparisons yet,” Brian Ferentz said. “One, Ivory (5-10, 200 pounds), being more fast and sudden — but he’s better between tackles than I think he gets credit for. Toren (5-11, 221 pounds) is certainly more of a downhill, bigger guy that’s going to bring a more physical aspect to what we’re doing.”
Sargent may be the James Butler to the Wadley-Daniels analogy as a third option with upside. The Key West, Fla., native was named NJCAA co-Most Valuable Player after rushing for 1,449 yards on 205 attempts last season at Iowa Western. He has been on Iowa’s radar since last December. Recruiting coordinator Kelvin Bell made a trip to Cedar Falls to scout Sargent at the Graphic Edge Bowl.
“He’s shifty, he has good ball skills and he’s doing a really good job running between the tackles,” running backs coach Derrick Foster said of Sargent. “His vision has been phenomenal, and he competes. He’s maximizing his opportunity to be here at Iowa.
“You hear about one of the leading rushers in junior college football who has no baggage behind him and has great character and great work ethic, that’s what we preach here — being tough, physical and smart. He met all three of those characteristics.”
Added Sargent, “It was a no-brainer for me to come here. It’s been a long road, but I’m happy it worked out the way it did. I’m just going to make the most of my opportunity.”
While Young sits atop the depth chart entering fall camp, members of Iowa’s coaching staff can foresee the hot hand receiving the carries.
“You’ve got a little bit of a different back in all three of those guys,” Kirk Ferentz said. “During my time here we’ve never had too many backs, that’s for sure. ... I think we’re going to need all three, and my guess is we’ll have plenty of opportunity to use all three of them.”
Kelly-Martin and Young have already formed a strong bond entering their second year together as teammates.
“I think both our running styles kind of feed off each other,” Young said. “I’m more of a north-south power. He’s a little shiftier and can make some moves. I think we work real well together along with the other running backs.”
Young and Kelly-Martin each pointed out having the addition of a more experienced back like Sargent has enhanced a position group that doesn’t include a veteran incumbent.
“There’s competition between all the running backs in the room right now,” Kelly-Martin said. “All of us are trying to learn, trying to compete and that’s what is going to push us forward this season. We want to be out there and have reps.”
