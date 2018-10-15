Try 1 month for 99¢
IOWA CITY — Riding the strength of quarterback Nate Stanley’s arm and a dominant defense, the Iowa football team moved into both college football polls Sunday.

The Hawkeyes make their 2018 debut in the Associated Press poll at 19th and are rated for the first time in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll at 22nd following a 42-16 win Saturday at Indiana that earned national recognition for Stanley and moved Iowa to 5-1 at the midpoint of its regular-season schedule.

Stanley became the first Hawkeye player ever to be named the national offensive player of the week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

The organization has been recognizing individual performances for 15 seasons and while four Iowa players have earned national defensive player of the week honors, Stanley’s six-touchdown, 320-yard passing performance against the Hoosiers led him to the offensive award.

The junior quarterback from Menomonie, Wis., completed 21 of 33 passes and connected with five receivers on his six touchdown passes.

The six touchdown passes tied Stanley with Chuck Long for the second-most in a single game by an Iowa quarterback, one shy of the school record set by Chuck Hartlieb in a 1987 game against Northwestern, and Stanley’s 14 touchdown passes in the Hawkeyes’ last four games matches the most productive four-game stretch for an Iowa quarterback, a mark Long set in 1985.

“I think it comes down to what’s working,’’ Stanley said following Saturday’s game. “Coach Brian (Ferentz, the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator) has a good feel for the situation and how things are going. Whatever play is called, we’re just going to execute it to the best of our ability.’’

Coach Kirk Ferentz credits Iowa’s 13-member senior class with developing the chemistry that has led the Hawkeyes to success despite a multitude of injuries, particularly on the back seven on defense.

“These guys, wherever we seem to have problems, the other guys kind of rally,’’ Ferentz said. “If you have to give anybody credit, I’ll start with our 13 seniors. We don’t have a big class of guys, but every one of them is totally on board.

“One of the things I’m really excited about is how much we can get better in my mind if we keep our focus where we need to.’’

