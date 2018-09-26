IOWA CITY — A career day ended with an injury Saturday for Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday during the weekly Big Ten teleconference that the sophomore starting outside linebacker suffered a leg injury on the final play of the Hawkeyes’ 28-17 loss to Wisconsin.
“He’s going to miss a couple of weeks with a leg injury,’’ Ferentz said, indicating that Iowa’s current bye week in the schedule is giving coaches a chance to experiment a bit at the position as the Hawkeyes work toward a 2:30 p.m. game on Oct. 6 at Minnesota.
Sophomore Barrington Wade was listed as the back-up at the position for the Wisconsin game, but Ferentz indicated starting weakside linebacker Kristian Welch has also worked out at outside linebacker during practices this fall.
“We’ll take this week and kind of fool around with that, just see what it looks like,’’ Ferentz said.
With three senior linebackers last season, Iowa coaches moved nearly every player in the position group around during fall camp and studied multiple lineup combinations.
During the Hawkeyes’ 3-1 start, five players have started at least one game at the three positions and Iowa has taken the field with three different lineup combinations.
Welch started at the weakside position against Wisconsin, his third start of the year, but was replaced in the second half by redshirt freshman Djimon Colbert.
The injury to Niemann occurred after he recorded a career-high 10 tackles while making the fourth start of his career and the season for Iowa at outside linebacker.
Moving into the spot played by his brother, Ben, the past three seasons, Niemann has drawn praise for his ability to cover both the run and pass from his spot in the Hawkeye defensive alignment.
He currently is fourth on Iowa’s tackle chart with 22 stops through four games. Niemann has 2.5 tackles for a loss, second on the team to the four recorded by A.J. Espenesa.
Niemann isn’t the only Hawkeye sidelined this week.
Ferentz said sophomore cornerback Matt Hankins is out, as well, after leaving the Wisconsin game with an injury. His availability for the Minnesota game remains undetermined.
“Matt’s got a couple of issues right now,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll see how that goes this week.’’
True freshman Julius Brents replaced Hankins against the Badgers.
