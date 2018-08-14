IOWA CITY — Nick Easley may have flash, but he is not flashy.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette has flash.
While Smith-Marsette’s electric play was fun to see out of the Iowa’s wide receiver group last year, it was also, at times, caused Hawkeye coaches to pull out their hair.
With the 2018 regular season just a few weeks away, Iowa wide receiver coach Kelton Copeland hopes not only to see a more consistent Smith-Marsette, but a group of receivers that includes Easley, Max Cooper, Brandon Smith, Kyle Groeneweg make leaps and bounds of improvement.
“This isn’t like a year ago when nobody in that room with the exception of Matt VanDenBerg had a college catch,” Copeland said. “Lot of those new guys have gotten some experience. What is great for me going into that room and when I look at some of those faces is you see more confident individuals who understand better what they need to do to improve.”
The clear leader in the room is Easley, who after a standout career at Iowa Western and walking on at Iowa, led the Hawkeyes with 51 catches for 530 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.
Easley, too, has seen a group that has made strides.
“We have a lot of guys stepping up, buying into the team philosophy,” Easley said. “I just want to keep doing the right things and keep pushing this receivers group in the right direction.
“We are getting better every day, but there are still challenges ahead, and we have a lot of improving to do. But at the same time, I’m excited for us.”
A key to making that step forward will come from guys like Smith, a 6-foot-3, 219-pound sophomore who dazzled in the spring, and also Smith-Marsette, who had more than his share of ups and downs in 2017.
Smith-Marsette, a sophomore from Newark, N.J., fumbled his first career touch in Iowa’s season opener against Wyoming. Then, a week later, caught two touchdown passes in the Hawkeyes’ win over Iowa State, including the game-winner in overtime.
The roller-coaster ride continued as he had a pass deflect off his facemask and get intercepted against Minnesota, and he stepped out of bounds during a first-half kickoff return that buried Iowa deep in its own territory against Nebraska.
But Hawkeye coaches stuck with the then true freshman, and he redeemed himself with a 74-yard kickoff return that ignited Iowa to 42 unanswered points in a 56-14 win over the Cornhuskers.
All told, Smith-Marsette had 18 catches for 187 yards, and rushed seven times for 41 yards.
“It was tough,” Smith-Marsette said. “I’m just happy that I’m through it, and now moving onto year two and it is going to be more higher level of consistency. We all know those type of mistakes shouldn’t be made any more.
“Being consistent that is what I’m working on. Everything has slowed down for me, I see the whole picture now. That has been the biggest change.”
Copeland said one-on-one individual meetings with Smith-Marsette have focused on being prepared better on a daily basis, saying there is no limit to what Smith-Marsette can do on the field.
“His ability is so above the average college football player,” Copeland said. “In the past, in high school you can get away with skipping corners and not paying attention to details. Obviously, at this level, everybody is good.
“We have to focus on the detail and process and that is the message to Ihmir and he has responded well.”
Several other players figure to be in the mix at receiver, with it not being out of the realm a true freshman such as Nico Ragaini or Tyrone Tracy Jr., seeing action.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, when speaking about potential true freshman playing, said that he was doubtful it would be at receiver, but that you never know.
Copeland said it was too early to make those kind of comments.
“Way too early to say there is a top-five, a top-three, way too early,” Copeland said. “What we are concentrating on right now is getting better as a group, individually first, and then pushing the group forward.”
As far as a guy Tracy getting a look, Copeland said, “In Tyrone’s case, he’s fresh out of high school, but he is a football junkie. He soaks it up. It is the middle of the summer, I’m trying to be on vacation, and he is texting and calling me, going, “hey coach, I’ve got this down, can we move onto the next thing.’
“That is what you want.”
