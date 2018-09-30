IOWA CITY — It’s the potential and not the performance that intrigues Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz four games into the Hawkeyes’ season.
Statistically, Iowa has plenty of room for growth as it works to build on a 3-1 start.
While working through a bye week on the schedule, the Hawkeyes are 11th in the Big Ten in scoring, 10th in total offense, ninth in rushing and sixth in passing.
Those numbers have improved as Iowa has been able to stretch the field vertically in the passing game in the past two games.
That has allowed the Hawkeyes to average nearly seven yards per play the past two games after gaining on average right at 4 1/2 yards in their first two outings of the season.
To Ferentz, everything begins on first down.
“Whether we’re running the ball or throwing the ball, are we getting ourselves into a second down that we determined to be manageable?’’ Ferentz said. “Our number is four yards on first down. If we’re at four yards, we’re winning. If we’re at second-and-six, we feel pretty good about that.’’
Generally, he likes what he has seen develop on first down.
“We’ve been able to achieve that goal if you look at it on the whole, but we haven’t done that consistently game-in and game-out,’’ Ferentz said. “The next step for us, whether we’re throwing the ball or running it, just staying on schedule and doing that on a more consistent basis.’’
Efficiency in the passing game, something Nate Stanley has provided with 23 of 28 and 14 of 23 performances the past two games against Northern Iowa and Wisconsin, is helping Iowa trend in that direction.
Working behind an offensive line that has surrendered a Big Ten-low four sacks through four games, Stanley is developing improved connections with sophomore receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith to complement what receiver Nick Easley and tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson offer.
“I’ve seen growth there, I’ve seen production, but we’re going to need more,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s kind of like our whole offense. We need to keep improving, keep getting better … We’ve seen that with all the groups, especially the receiver group. The trick is, it’s only been four weeks. We might want to continue that process.’’
To accomplish that, Ferentz said the focus has remained on fundamentals as Iowa works its way toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Minnesota, the first in a string of eight straight weeks the Hawkeyes play to finish the regular season
“Sometimes things aren’t going to go your way. Sometimes they are,’’ he said. “No matter what, keep the emphasis on fundamentals and doing things in a sound manner and you at least have a chance to be consistent over the long haul.’’
Iowa continues to strive for that consistency in the run game.
An ankle sprain kept starting running back Ivory Kelly-Martin off the field for half of the Hawkeyes’ first four games, but Ferentz likes the rotation he sees developing with Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent sharing the workload.
He does want to see greater production earlier in games, something Iowa struggled with while being limited to two field goals during the opening half of its first two games.
“A major key for us moving forward is continuing to establish the running game early in the game, and our offense, whether it’s the throw or anything else that we’re doing, is going to be determined by how well we can run the ball when everybody in the stadium knows we’re going to run it,’’ Ferentz said.
“At times, we’ve done a nice job with that. Other times, we haven’t established it with maybe as much authority as we’d like. If we can build on what we’ve seen the past couple of games, I think that would be a really positive thing that would help our football team.’’
