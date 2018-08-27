IOWA CITY — Iowa football players have new form-fitting helmets for the upcoming season, but hard hats might prove to be the headgear of choice for Hawkeye fans.
Construction both at Kinnick Stadium and on Iowa City area streets will impact game day for fans attending Iowa’s seven home games this season.
The Hawkeyes will be playing in front of a rebuilt, three-tiered north end zone grandstand this fall, part of a project that remains a work in progress but is on schedule for an anticipated completion prior to the start of the 2019 season.
But as was announced before work started on the project that will reduce the stadium’s seating capacity from 70,585 to 69,250 while increasing fan amenities, fans will need to display some patience this season.
That patience begins with the drive into Iowa City.
For fans entering the area off of Interstate 80, there is bad news and good news.
The bad?
First Avenue in Coralville, exit 242 off of the Interstate, is undergoing major reconstruction this fall and will be limited to one lane of travel in each direction throughout the season. Fans are being encouraged to avoid that exit if possible.
The good?
The two-year long rebuild of Dubuque Street in Iowa City off of exit 244 is nearing a completion. Southbound traffic was shifted to new, elevated pavement last week and connection to the new Park Road bridge is scheduled to open before Saturday’s home opener against Northern Illinois.
Lanes on Dubuque Street will continue to be restricted in spots until median work is completed later this fall.
There is also roadwork underway along South Riverside Drive in Iowa City that will impact fans’ access to parking lots off of Myrtle Street just southeast of Kinnick Stadium.
Lane restrictions on Riverside Drive are expected to end later this week, but construction work is expected to keep Myrtle Street closed just west of its intersection with Riverside Drive into October. Fans using game-day parking lots on Myrtle Street can access those lots via Benton Street and Greenwood Drive.
At the stadium, fans with tickets for north end zone grandstand seats need to be aware of a number of temporary situations including that only portable restrooms and portable concessions will be available throughout the 2018 season. Permanent fixtures, more than doubling the number previously housed in the north end zone, are scheduled to be in place before the 2019 season.
Access to north end zone seats will be through Gate H and Gate I and a temporary North Gate located east of the West Campus Transportation Center which sits across the street from the stadium.
Evashevski Drive north of the stadium will be fenced in and used as part of the concourse for the north end zone this season, housing some portable concessions and all portable restrooms for that grandstand.
No elevators in the north end zone will be operational this season. Access to north end zone seating will be provided on four stairways. All ADA seating this season will be on the main concourse level.
A temporary medical station for game day use will be available for fans in the Transportation Center to the north of the stadium.
