Iowa football: Hawkeye defense took trip down memory lane

IOWA CITY – Preparing his defense for Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker took his players a trip down memory lane.
Parker spent time Friday showing them a few clips from the Hawkeyes’ 10-6 victory over the Badgers in 2015, a dominant defensive performance that led to Iowa’s most recent victory in the series.
He showed them how the game turned on a stop inside the two-yard line.
“Just trying to conjur up some thoughts, put that in our minds,’’ Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said. “If you’re going to win games like that, you have to make big plays.’’
Saturday, the Hawkeyes created some memories of their own.
After punter Tory Taylor was flagged for an illegal kick on a ball he tried to punt after dropping in on the ground, Iowa found itself in a first-and-goal predicament at the Hawkeyes’ 5-yard line with 6 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in a 21-7 game.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, who completed 20-of-38 passes for 169 yards, threw an incompletion on first down.
He was stacked up at the line by Jack Heflin on second down.
On third down, Mertz hit Garrett Groshek for a three-yard gain before he was stopped by Jack Koerner.
Jack Campbell ended the scoring threat, intercepting a pass in the end zone to put the ball back in the Hawkeyes’ hands.
“We had just come off the field, but it was time to go back to work,’’ Iowa safety Dane Belton said. “We just had to go back and do all that we could do to get that stop. It was a great feeling making that play.’’
It was the type of difference-making effort that typified one of the strongest efforts of the season by the Hawkeye defense.
Iowa limited a Wisconsin rushing attack that entered the game averaging 199.8 yard to 56 yards and a paltry 1.7 yards per carry.
The Badgers finished with 225 yards of total offense as the Hawkeyes crafted their strongest defensive effort of the shortened eight-game regular season.
“We played the way we wanted to play,’’ linebacker Nick Niemann said. “We’ve tried all season to get better each week and we knew were going to have to do that today.’’
From Niemann collecting a fumble that ended Wisconsin’s first drive to Golston’s key stop on a third-and-1 play to Campbell’s pick in the end zone, the Hawkeyes stepped up and delivered when it mattered most, just like in 2015.
“It had been a while since we had that trophy,’’ Belton said. “It was good to get it back.’’
