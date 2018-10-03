IOWA CITY — As much as they enjoy watching teammates deposit an opposing quarterback behind the line of scrimmage, something gnaws at players on the back end of the Iowa defense.
They’ll take the field for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Minnesota hoping to finally get their cut of the action.
Iowa defensive backs and linebackers are hoping to collect more turnovers as the Hawkeyes move deeper into the schedule.
“We’ve got to make it happen,’’ free safety Jake Gervase said Tuesday. “It’s something we’ve talked about. Part of our job is to put the ball back in the offense’s hands and that starts with getting more turnovers.’’
Only two defenses in the Big Ten have turned an opponent over fewer than the five times Iowa has caused a sudden change of possession during its 3-1 start.
The Hawkeyes led the nation with 21 interceptions a year ago and finished fourth in the country by returning four of those picks for touchdowns.
So far in 2018, Iowa has intercepted two passes.
Cornerback Michael Ojemudia and Amani Hooker from his spot at strong safety each have one interception so far this season.
That production equals the two interceptions Nebraska has had as the fewest number of picks recorded by any Big Ten defense five weeks into the season.
“It’s something we’re working on, trying to put ourselves in a position to make plays like that when the opportunity is there,’’ Hooker said. “It’s a big part of what we do and what we’ve been about, creating those big momentum swings.’’
Iowa’s defense is finding other ways to thrive.
The Hawkeyes enter the battle for Floyd of Rosedale leading the nation by allowing just 13 points per game and Iowa is giving up just 84 yards per game on the ground, the fourth-best total in the country.
Among Big Ten teams, only Ohio State averages more than the 3.25 sacks the Hawkeyes are collecting per game.
Eight Hawkeyes have had a hand in collecting Iowa’s 13 sacks this season, an effort led by A.J. Epenesa’s four sacks for losses totaling 24 yards.
“Those guys up front are doing a great job and we’re seeing people game plan for what they’re doing,’’ Gervase said. “People are seeing what type of a defensive line we have and we’re seeing quarterbacks do what they can to get the ball out quicker.’’
That puts pressure on the defensive backs to be ready to defend, but it also can rush quarterbacks into making more mistakes.
“There’s a little tradeoff there,’’ Hooker said. “It’s always a matter of being in the right place at the right time to make a play.’’
Hooker said the Hawkeyes have been close on more than a handful of occasions. Nine Iowa players have contributed to the team’s collection of 10 passes broken up this season.
“We’ve had some chances,’’ Hooker said. “A fraction of a second can make all the difference. We have to keep working at it and eventually, we’ll turn people over. We know we’re capable of getting it done. It’s a matter of time.’’
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker talked last week about wanting the Hawkeyes to become more opportunistic, growing their number of takeaways as new starters settle into their roles.
Senior middle linebacker Jack Hockaday believes that will happen.
“Forcing more turnovers is kind of the next step,’’ he said. “There isn’t a reason for it not to happen. The line is doing a good job of getting sacks. We’re working on the back end to do our job and part of that is finding ways to get the ball back into the hands of the offense.’’
LINEBACKER SHUFFLE: Sophomore Barrington Wade is expected to start at outside linebacker at Minnesota on Saturday in place of injured Nick Niemann, who is still a couple of weeks away from returning, according to coach Kirk Ferentz.
“He’s had a good fall, had a good camp, and he’s certainly a much better player now than he was last fall or even last spring and that’s encouraging,’’ Ferentz said. “He gets an opportunity to go out there and show what he can do.’’
Iowa plans to start Djimon Colbert at the weakside linebacker spot and will use Kristian Welch as a swing guy between both positions.
STILL UNDETERMINED: Because of a couple of injuries, cornerback Matt Hankins’ availability for Saturday’s game remains undetermined as he works through what Ferentz labels “some stuff. We’re hoping he’ll be ready to roll. We’ll see.’’
EXTRA SEATS: As part of redshirt rule changes, the Big Ten is allowing teams to travel 74 players to conference road games instead of the 60 they have been limited to in past seasons.
“We’re still looking for the next 14 to fill it out,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re not just going to fill seats up. The guys who get on the bus Friday will have a purpose to go.’’
