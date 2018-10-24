IOWA CITY — Noah Fant shakes off distractions with the same ease he sheds wannabe defenders attempting to deny the Iowa tight end another touchdown reception.
The junior said Tuesday he isn’t going to get caught up in the concerns his family members have expressed about his snap counts, and he viewed the first concussion of his life as only a minor nuisance.
“I can’t control how things are called,’’ Fant said in his first interview in nearly a month. “My job is to come in, catch the ball and score touchdowns, block and do the things I’m asked to do.’’
Fant continues to work toward mastering those tasks, helping the 18th-rated Hawkeyes to a 6-1 start as they work toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at 17th-ranked Penn State.
“I can’t get caught up in anything else,’’ he said.
There have been opportunities for that to happen this month as Fant has worked his way through another productive season for Iowa.
When his older brother, Chris, expressed on Twitter concerns about how many snaps his brother was receiving and how he was being utilized, the reverberations were felt in Iowa City.
The social media comments made by his brother, the football coach at Omaha Northwest High School, made their way around the globe about the same time Fant went head over heels at the end of an unsuccessful jet sweep during a game at Minnesota, a tumble that more than dazed the preseason All-American.
It left him in concussion protocol for the first time in his life, his head spinning with the same velocity that words were being tossed back and forth on Twitter between Fant’s brother and fans.
Fant worked through concussion protocol throughout the following week, making strides daily before being cleared to play on the Friday before Iowa’s game at Indiana.
“I didn’t feel good but I got back from it,’’ Fant said. “There was a little bit of nausea, a few headaches, light was really bad, that type of thing. I spent a couple of days sleeping, just trying to let my brain heal.’’
Fant made the most of limited action at Indiana, topping 100 receiving yards for the second time in his career with a four-catch, 102-yard performance that included a 28-yard touchdown reception.
“I feel perfectly fine coming back from it,’’ Fant said. “There were a couple of faint headaches early, which I was told to expect, but it’s been good since.’’
While dealing with that, Fant also had to deal with concerns about his brother’s opinion.
Fant said he met with coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Ferentz to discuss the situation.
“What my brother thinks is his opinion and he’s entitled to it,’’ Fant said. “That’s his right as my brother. It was one of those things where he twittered it and it happened. I’m not going to tell him, ‘Hey, take that down.’ That’s a guy I’ve been looking up to my whole life.’’
Fant went on to say his family only wants what is best for him.
“I don’t think he’s hurting me. What he thinks doesn’t really impact me with where I’m at,’’ Fant said. “My job is to do what I’m asked to do.’’
Fant continues to perform at a high level.
He leads the Hawkeyes with 26 receptions and his team-leading six touchdown catches through seven games are tied for the most among all tight ends in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Fant, whose 18 career touchdown catches have been topped by only three players in Iowa history, said the potential distractions haven’t become that because he believes in what the Hawkeyes are doing.
He said he likes the way the current make-up of the Iowa offense involves utilizing his quickness and strength.
Fant is not only competing at tight end, but is also finding himself in the slot, a position he lined up at more frequently last weekend in the Hawkeyes’ 23-0 shutout of Maryland.
He’s also been part of double-tight end sets that have provided opportunities not only for Fant, but also for T.J. Hockenson, who has covered a team-leading 424 yards and scored three times on 25 receptions.
Hockenson mentioned that a week ago, saying, “We’re making each other better,’’ he said. “I love being out there with him.’’
Fant shares those sentiments.
“He’s a good dude and one of us is not as good without the other,’’ Fant said. “I’m happy for all of his successes. He’s been happy for all my successes. We’re helping each other get open and that’s good for both of us.’’
READY TO ROLE: Austin Kelly was more than ready to step into his role as a starter at fullback when Brady Ross was sidelined by an ankle injury that will force him to miss a second straight game this week.
The fifth-year senior walk-on from Hickory Hills, Ill., played the position in a triple-option attack at Palos Hills Stagg High School and his since spent plenty of time at Iowa learning from Macon Plewa, Adam Cox, Drake Kulick and Ross before getting his first collegiate start last week against Maryland.
“I’ve always been a fullback. It’s a good job, a chance to get in there and get down and dirty,’’ Kelly said. “Fullback football, that’s Iowa.’’
HOCKADAY RETURNS: Middle linebacker Jack Hockaday returned to the practice field Monday after missing the Hawkeyes’ last two games because of a left knee injury suffered in the Minnesota game.
“Two days out there, good to get him back,’’ coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We’re thin at the linebacker spot, same thing on special teams. That’s a positive for us.’’
