IOWA CITY — Iowa football defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talked a lot about baseball during the Hawkeye’s annual media day earlier this month.
Well, baseball analogies and how they pertained to his group of 17 players as Iowa prepares for the 2019 season.
The Hawkeyes graduated all four of its starting defensive linemen — Anthony Nelson, Sam Brincks, Matt Nelson and Parker Hesse. But the cupboard isn’t quite empty, especially with preseason all-American A.J. Epenesa as one of the five defensive linemen who played significant snaps in 2018 back.
The challenge for projected starters Epenesa, Chauncey Golston, Brady Reiff and Cedrick Lattimore is to become three-down players.
“It is a different mentality,” Bell said. “I liken it to a baseball metaphor. They were relievers last year and now they are starters and it is a total different mentality. They had a role last year where they came in and knew exactly what to do. That would be a good life if you knew every day exactly what you were supposed to do.”
That was nearly the same words Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz used when asked about Epenesa, whose majority of work came as a third-down pass rusher. Epenesa was a force in that role, recording 16 1/2 tackles for loss.
But Iowa needs him to that type of force on every down.
“He’s like everybody on the team, just basically learning how to play every down a little bit better, a little more proficiently,” Ferentz said. “He has not started a game, and that’s only a byproduct of us having some really good players in front of him, but he’s a tremendous talent.
“He’s done a lot of good things already, but now the challenge is to play 60, 70 snaps in a ballgame and play them all as well as he possibly can. He works hard He’s got a great attitude. There’s no reason to think he won’t be a better player this year.”
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Epenesa was named first team all-Big Ten by the media and second team by the coaches after his breakout sophomore season. In addition to improving himself in the weight room, Epenesa says he’s prepared himself for a larger role in 2019.
“Mostly conditioning and being in better shape,” Epenesa said. “I’m going to be an every down player. The biggest thing for me is to prepare myself and my body for longer games and more plays. Right now, I’m just trying to show up and be prepared ... so I try to hit the ground running.”
Bell doubled down on what Ferentz and Epenesa said.
“He had a lot of snaps,” Bell recalled of Epenesa’s 2018 season. “The big plays stick out in people’s minds and I understand that. The way we play and they way we are set up defensively, and A.J. knows this, our entire defense knows this, rushing the passer is a privilege.
“You get more opportunities the better you are on first and second done. That is the challenge can we get to third and eight, third and nine where you can pin your ears back and rush the quarterback.”
While there is only one cumulative start among the 17 defensive linemen, Bell says there is more than enough experience and talent. Iowa played at least nine defensive linemen every game last year.
“There are not many starts with the group, but there are guys who have seen plenty of football,” Bell said. “It’s Brady’s (Reiff) fifth year. It is Cedrick’s (Lattimore) fourth year. I feel good about those guys.”
As far as what kind of rotation to expect, Bell said time will only tell.
“We have a lot of guys on scholarship, but you have to earn those reps,” Bell said. “I’m not just throwing them in there for the heck of it. Last year, we traveled with 11 guys, and nine of those played significant reps. I could see eight, and guys could continue to develop.”
Among players who could play significant back-up roles are Amani Jones, John Waggoner, Daviyon Nixon, Austin Schulte and Noah Shannon.
Nixon, a 310-pound sophomore, transferred from Iowa Western Community College before spending last year as a redshirt.
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker singled out Nixon on Tuesday as a leader for a unit that lost starters Matt Nelson and Sam Brincks to graduation.
Iowa (9-4 in 2018) hosts Miami (Ohio) on Aug. 31.
“His effort and hustle, the way he moves around, I think he’s done a good job,” Parker said. “I think it’s really exciting to have more guys with that energy that you need. It brings juice to the defense.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this story
