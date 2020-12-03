Iowa football: Campbell says Hawkeyes have to be ready for Illini

It’s the type of challenge Campbell welcomes as he settles into his role at middle linebacker.

The 6-foot-5, 243-pound sophomore from Cedar Falls is sharing snaps at the position with sophomore Seth Benson.

Both began the year on the outside looking in, Campbell because of illness and Benson because of injury.

Their return and the development of a rotation at the middle linebacker spot has strengthened a position group where the unanticipated transfer of Dillon Doyle to Baylor and the decision of Djimon Colbert to sit out this season because of COVID-19 concerns left Iowa thin.

“Seth’s a great kid, working hard and it’s up to the coaches how it all works,’’ Campbell said. “I’m more than willing to take one snap or 75 snaps. I just want to make the most of the snaps I get.’’

With consistent play of Nick Niemann, who ranks second in the Big Ten with 61 tackles, and Barrington Wade, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is pleased with what he has seen developing in the heart of a Hawkeye defense which ranks third in the Big Ten in allowing 109.3 rushing yards per game.