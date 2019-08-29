IOWA CITY – Kirk Ferentz figures it goes with the territory in a season-opening game.
When the 21st Iowa football team Ferentz has coached kicks off the season Saturday with a 6:40 p.m. game against Miami (Ohio), the Hawkeyes are facing an opponent that will be playing a new quarterback.
Iowa’s challenge may include defending as many as three new RedHawks quarterbacks.
Competition to find a replacement for three-year starter Gus Ragland remains ongoing and Miami coach Chuck Martin said Monday it is likely multiple quarterbacks will see playing time during the opening weeks of the season for the RedHawks.
“There is no timeframe. We’re going to let it play out on the field,’’ Martin said. “I think you will probably see multiple guys not only next week, but over the next couple of weeks.’’
Miami lists three quarterbacks all as potential starters for Saturday’s game and none of the three have attempted a pass in a college football game.
The quarterbacks Iowa will likely see are 6-foot-2, 201-pound sophomore Jackson Williamson, 6-3, 226-pound redshirt freshman AJ Mayer and 6-0, 207-pound Brett Gabbert.
Williamson played a reserve role for the RedHawks in wins over Kent State and Bowling Green last season. He threw for 2,750 yards and 28 touchdowns as a high school senior in Anderson, S.C.
You have free articles remaining.
Mayer led his Covington Catholic high school team in Kentucky to a Class 5A state title in 2017, earning MVP honors after passing for 337 yards and rushing for 71 while combining for six touchdowns in the state title game.
Gabbert is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert and he was the Missouri 6A offensive player of the year after completing 191-of-274 passes for 3,047 yards and 42 touchdowns last season at Christian Brothers High School in St. Louis.
“It’s been an interesting camp,’’ Martin said. “Jackson and AJ are two young guys who had good springs and we added Brett Gabbert to the mix for fall camp.’’
Ferentz said that adds to the intrigue of the season-opening game.
“That’s part of the whole equation, you’re just never sure in a first game who is going to show up, who they are going to play and to what amount,’’ Ferentz said. “And then, what will be the package for those players? It minimalizes some of the things you may or may not do and you tend to get a little more generic.’’
The uncertainty also tends to turn the focus inward.
“Bottom line, especially early on is let’s make sure we’re really solid, make sure we’re fundamentally sound,’’ Ferentz said. “We want to make sure all of guys are all on the same page.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.