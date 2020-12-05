Iowa fights back against Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – After a rough first quarter, the only thing that changed for the Iowa defense Saturday was the bottom line.
“Nothing changed. There weren’t any adjustments, none at all. We just had to settle down and come out and play Iowa defense,’’ Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said following the Hawkeyes’ 35-21 victory at Illinois.
It was a day when Illinois grabbed a 14-0 lead before the Hawkeyes started to grab ahold of the Fighting Illini.
Golston said the slow start was difficult to explain, but said Iowa’s energy remained good and its focus remained on the task at hand.
“We were a little slow from the jump. It’s a long season and some days are better than others and sometimes, the starts aren’t as good as others,’’ Golston said.
The finish, it was all good for the Hawkeyes.
Quarterback Brandon Peters orchestrated Illinois’ fast start, perfect on his first seven passes for 91 yards to help the Fighting Illini take control.
Illinois had collected 149 of its 348 yards of offense by the time Josh Imatorbhebhe scored on a 12-yard pass play to give the Illini a two-score advantage with 13 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“We just told ourselves as a team that we had to make a stand. We had to make some plays,’’ Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon said. “We could fold or we could fight.’’
The Hawkeyes chose to fight.
After giving up 149 yards in the game’s first 17 minutes, Iowa allowed 70 yards over the next to 28 minutes to help facilitate the Hawkeyes’ come-from-behind victory.
Iowa forced the Fighting Illini into three three-and-out situations after Illinois’ second touchdown, creating improved field position and helping the Hawkeye offense start its run of 35 unanswered points.
“Ultimately, that’s players making plays on the field,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Nixon echoed Golston’s thoughts, saying Iowa made no adjustments in how it defended Illinois, sticking to a game plan in a turnover-free game that saw Golston and Nixon share the Hawkeyes’ only sack.
Iowa did harass Peters and back-up Isaiah Williams. The pair combined to complete 17-of-35 passes for 199 yards but had six passes broken up, including a pair by Matt Hankins.
“We brought the energy that we needed to bring to give ourselves a chance,’’ Nixon said.
It led the Hawkeyes to the type of complementary football that has been a season-long objective.
“Coach Ferentz talks all the time about that. When the defense made the stops it did, it helped give us the field position that helped us get things going on offense,’’ quarterback Spencer Petras said. “That was huge for us.’’
Winning wildcat: Tyler Goodson took direct snaps on five consecutive plays in the fourth quarter as Iowa made continued use of its wildcat formation.
“I’m not really sure I expected that, but we were gaining yards, it was working,’’ said Goodson, who also led the Hawkeyes with 92 rushing yard on 19 carries.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the productivity of the formation has been good for the Hawkeyes throughout the season.
“It was an idea we started fiddling around with in meetings back in February and we have been able to do some good things out of it,’’ Ferentz said.
Big day: Iowa receiver Brandon Smith had his most productive game of the season.
Smith caught a season-high five passes for a season-high 58 yards in the victory.
His seven-yard reception in the third quarter allowed the senior to pass 1,000 career receiving yards, the 43rd Hawkeye to do so.
Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette also topped a milestone, catching the 100th pass of his collegiate career on a nine-yard reception in the first quarter.
Smith-Marsette is the 24th Hawkeye to catch 100 passes in his career.
