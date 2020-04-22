Iowa draft hopefuls praise staff

“We had mid-round guys, C.J. Beathard, George Kittle, Anthony Hitchens, and free agents like Ben Niemann and Ross Reynolds, all a part of it,’’ Ferentz said. “There are a lot of ways to get to the NFL and we’ll be happy for all of our guys who get that chance.’’

This year’s draft, being held remotely rather than in one location because of the coronavirus situation, begins with the first round on Thursday at 7 p.m. followed by second and third-round choices starting at 6 p.m. on Friday. The first pick of Saturday’s final four rounds is scheduled to be made at 11 a.m.

While Wirfs is expected to become the 10th Hawkeye to be taken in the draft’s first round during Ferentz’s 21 seasons, listed as high as fourth overall in some projections, Epenesa has an opportunity to give Iowa a pair of first-round picks for the second straight year.

The defensive end is viewed as a likely choice late in the first round or early in the second, his positioning impacted by a pedestrian time of 5.04 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

It was a performance Ferentz said did not provide a complete picture of what Epenesa is about.