Iowa doesn't have any wiggle room for a bad day

“You can’t play this game sitting in a chair,’’ Ferentz said, saying the exact amount of contact work that will take place is still being figured out as plans are formalized.

The heavy-duty workload will likely be less than in a normal fall-camp setting as coaches are cognizant of soft-tissue injuries that may be more prevalent because of how everything has been structured this year.

“We’ll do what it is best for the team and try to get them ready to play,’’ Ferentz said. “Everybody is working with the same guidelines. The challenges we have are the same challenges 13 other schools are facing right now.’’

Ferentz said “a very small number’’ of Hawkeyes may choose to opt out of the current season.

“There have been some concerns expressed but there are no formal announcements to make at this point,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz expects the 2020 season to be different in so many ways extending beyond the shortened schedule, the delayed start and myriad of medical protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes playing games without fans in the stands, something he has mixed feelings about.