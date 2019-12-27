{{featured_button_text}}
usc - helton

USC head coach Clay Helton acknowledges fans after a 52-35 win over UCLA Nov. 23 in Los Angeles.

 AP PHOTO

SAN DIEGO — Clay Helton has watched the USC offense pile up yards against all sorts of opponents this season.

The Trojans have topped 400 yards six times in their last seven games, but as his team prepares for tonight’s Holiday Bowl against Iowa, the USC coach has some concerns.

They start up front with the Hawkeye defensive line.

“This is one of the best defensive fronts we’ve faced all year,’’ Helton said. “… There is a reason they are giving up 13 points a game.’’

Helton said it will be critical for the Trojans to put themselves in third-and-manageable situations if they hope to add to their 8-4 record that includes wins in five of their last six games.

“They do a great job on first and second down, don’t have missed assignments, play the gaps the way they need to and that puts them in a good position on third down,’’ Helton said.

Iowa has allowed opponents to move the chains on just 36.9 percent of their third-down attempts this season, something that has become an area of emphasis as USC has prepared for the Hawkeyes.

Helton points to the effectiveness of the Hawkeye pass rush as the reason.

A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston from defensive end positions lead Iowa, which leads the Football Bowl Subdivision with at least one sack in each of its last 53 games.

Making things a challenge for USC quarterback Kedon Slovis will be among the Hawkeyes’ objectives in the 7 p.m. game.

“We need to be who we are,’’ Epenesa said, labeling the work of the Iowa defensive front this season as “persistent. Whoever is out there as guys rotate through, nobody gives up.’’

Epenesa has recorded nine sacks and 13 tackles for a loss to lead Iowa while Golston has 8.5 tackles for a loss and is one of six Hawkeyes with at least 2.5 sacks.

“I truly believe their pass rush on third down allows them to play advantage coverages because they can rush four and get to you,’’ Helton said. “You have to stay in that third-and-manageable against them. That’s how they are, that bend but don’t break because that’s how they get off the field.’’

He compares Iowa to what USC saw schematically from California, a team the Trojans handled 41-17 on Nov. 16.

“Strong front, very fundamentally sound in the secondary,’’ Helton said. “It will a real test for us, but a great opportunity, too.’’

2019 Iowa football

A roundup of stories on the 2019 Iowa Hawkeyes football team

+6
Michigan sacks Iowa
Iowa

Michigan sacks Iowa

  • STEVE BATTERSON sbatterson@qctimes.com
  • 0

Iowa was unable to overcome its turnovers and penalties Saturday as the Hawkeyes fell at Michigan.

Iowa

Hawks focused on present, not future

  • STEVE BATTERSON sbatterson@qctimes.com
  • 0

IOWA CITY -- A trip to Michigan and the “big house’’ looms, but Iowa football players believe looking beyond today’s 11 a.m. game against Midd…

Iowa football: Hawkeyes hit bye week 3-0
Iowa

Iowa football: Hawkeyes hit bye week 3-0

  • Steve Batterson sbatterson@qctimes.com
  • 0

It took six hours to complete, but the wait proved to be worth it Saturday for an Iowa football team which won for the fifth straight time in its series against instate rival Iowa State.

+6
Hawkeyes find a way
Iowa

Hawkeyes find a way

  • STEVE BATTERSON sbatterson@qctimes.com
  • 0

Iowa weather the storms and Iowa State Saturday to pull out a win in the annual Cy-Hawk series in Ames.

+4
Hawks pull away from Miami
Iowa

Hawks pull away from Miami

  • STEVE BATTERSON sbatterson@qctimes.com
  • 0

It took awhile, but the Iowa football team gradually pulled away from Miami of Ohio in Saturday night's season-opener at Kinnick Stadium.

+5
Iowa football: $89 million renovation at Kinnick finished
Iowa

Iowa football: $89 million renovation at Kinnick finished

  • STEVE BATTERSON sbatterson@qctimes.com
  • 0

Nearby security cameras will keep watch on the bronze relief that sits along Evashevski Drive and is embedded into the north end zone wall, all part of a project that will be complete before Iowa kicks off its 2019 schedule on Aug. 31 with a 6:30 p.m. game against Miami (Ohio).

Iowa football: Freshman Lee on the move
Iowa

Iowa football: Freshman Lee on the move

  • STEVE BATTERSON sbatterson@qctimes.com
  • 0

IOWA CITY — Kirk Ferentz is finding a lot to like in Logan Lee, including the way he has embraced a new challenge at defensive tackle.

+3
Iowa guard spots up for grabs
Iowa

Iowa guard spots up for grabs

  • STEVE BATTERSON sbatterson@qctimes.com
  • 0

There are several positions on the Iowa preseason depth chart that are written in pencil, including the guard spots on the Iowa offensive line.

+5
Martin ready to help Hawkeyes
Iowa

Martin ready to help Hawkeyes

  • STEVE BATTERSON sbatterson@qctimes.com
  • 0

Oliver Martin doesn’t know when he will be able to help the Iowa receiving corps, but the transfer from Michigan will be ready when that day comes.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments