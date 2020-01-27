Iowa charges past Wisconsin

Iowa shot just 35.5% from the field to 33.3% for Wisconsin and neither team had a scoring run of more than five points or led by more than five.
The Hawkeyes survived a stretch in which they went 7 minutes, 19 seconds without making a field goal.
WISCONSIN (12-9) — Trice 5-10 3-4 16, Davison 2-8 0-0 6, Pritzl 3-8 0-0 8, Reuvers 6-15 1-3 13, Wahl 2-6 0-1 4, Ford 2-8 1-2 6, Potter 3-7 1-1 7, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-64 6-11 62. IOWA (15-5) — Fredrick 5-10 5-6 17, Garza 6-17 9-13 21, Wieskamp 4-12 3-4 12, C.McCaffery 0-4 3-4 3, Toussaint 4-8 3-3 11, Kriener 1-5 2-2 4, Evelyn 0-2 0-0 0, Pemsl 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 25-32 68.
Halftime — 30-30. 3-point goals — Wisconsin 8-28 (Trice 3-6, Pritzl 2-6, Davison 2-7, Ford 1-3, Potter 0-2, Reuvers 0-2, Wahl 0-2), Iowa 3-20 (Fredrick 2-5, Wieskamp 1-5, Evelyn 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Garza 0-2, Kriener 0-2, C.McCaffery 0-4). Fouled out — Davison. Rebounds — Wisconsin 38 (Trice 9), Iowa 41 (Garza 16). Assists — Wisconsin 12 (Trice 6), Iowa 10 (Toussaint 4). Total fouls — Wisconsin 28, Iowa 15.
Garza, No. 18 Iowa rally to beat Wisconsin 68-62
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint is fouled by Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) while driving to the basket during the second half Monday in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 68-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl, left, fights for a rebound with Iowa's Joe Wieskamp during the first half of Monday's Hawkeye win in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice drives past Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa's Luka Garza blocks a shot by Wisconsin's Micah Potter (11) during the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Conference win Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford, center, drives to the basket between Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, left, and Luka Garza, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates in front of Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers, 85-80
Rutgers center Myles Johnson (15) grabs a rebound in front of Iowa center Luka Garza during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers, 85-80
Rutgers forward Akwasi Yeboah (1) drives between Iowa's Cordell Pemsl, left, and Joe Wieskamp, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers, 85-80
Iowa center Luka Garza, left, fights for a loose ball with Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell during the first half Wednesday.
AP PHOTO
No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers, 85-80
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) and CJ Fredrick (5) celebrate in front of Rutgers' Jacob Young (42) at the end of the Hawkeyes' 85-80 win over Rutgers Wednesday in Iowa City.
Charlie Neibergall
No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers, 85-80
Rutgers guard Montez Mathis (23) is fouled by Iowa center Luka Garza (55) while driving to the basket during the first half Wednesday in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Iowa guard CJ Fredrick shoots while under pressure from Michigan's Zavier Simpson (3) during the first half Friday night in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound during Friday's Big Ten Conference win over Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
AP PHOTO
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) and guard Bakari Evelyn (4) and Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) go after the ball during the first half Friday.
AP PHOTO
011420ap-iowa-northwestern-1
The Northwestern bench celebrates a 3-point basket against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
011420ap-iowa-northwestern-2
Northwestern's Pat Spencer (12) guards Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) during a Jan. 14 game in Evanston, Ill.
AP PHOTO
011420ap-iowa-northwestern-3
Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) dunks next to Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
011420ap-iowa-northwestern-4
Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after dunking next to Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
011420ap-iowa-northwestern-5
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp dunks against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
AP PHOTO
011420ap-iowa-northwestern-6
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots as Northwestern center Ryan Young (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
AP PHOTO
011420ap-iowa-northwestern-7
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery gestures to the officials during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
011420ap-iowa-northwestern-8
Northwestern center Ryan Young (15) grabs a rebound during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
011020ap-maryland-iowa-1
Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn drives upcourt past Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP PHOTO
011020ap-maryland-iowa-2
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint drives to the basket past Maryland's Serrel Smith Jr., Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
011020ap-maryland-iowa-3
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp reacts after making a basket during the second half of Friday's win over No. 12 Maryland.
AP PHOTO
011020ap-maryland-iowa-4
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the basket between Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr., left, and Eric Ayala, right, during the second half Friday night in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
011020ap-maryland-iowa-5
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) fights for a rebound with Maryland's Ricky Lindo Jr., Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
AP PHOTO
Iowa Nebraska Basketball
Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo (24) shoots over Iowa's Luka Garza (55) during Tuesday's Big Ten game in Lincoln, Neb.
AP PHOTO
Iowa Nebraska
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, right, is pulled back by his assistants after being assessed with a technical foul during the first half of Tuesday's game against Nebraska.
AP PHOTO
Iowa Nebraska Basketball
Iowa's Ryan Kriener (15) pulls in a rebound before scoring the basket next to Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr. (11) during the first half Tuesday.
AP PHOTO
Iowa Penn State Basketball
Penn State's Lamar Stevens dunks the ball during the first half Saturday against Iowa.
AP PHOTO
Iowa Penn State Basketball
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during Saturday's loss to Penn State in Philadelphia.
AP PHOTO
Iowa Penn State Basketball
Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) Joe Wieskamp (10) and Joe Toussaint (left) converge on Penn State's Lamar Stevens during the first half of Saturday's game in Philadelphia.
AP PHOTO
No. 21 Penn State topples No. 23 Iowa 89-86 in Philly
Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
No. 21 Penn State topples No. 23 Iowa 89-86 in Philly
Penn State's Izaiah Brockington, center, goes up for the shot with Iowa's Luka Garza, right, defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
No. 21 Penn State topples No. 23 Iowa 89-86 in Philly
Penn State's Lamar Stevens dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Cincinnati Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Cincinnati center Chris Vogt (33) go after a rebound during the first half of Saturday night's game in Chicago.
AP PHOTO
Cincinnati Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) shoots against Cincinnati center Chris Vogt (33) during the first half of a game earlier this season.
AP PHOTO
121219ap-iowa-iowa-state-3
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) walks on the court at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 84-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa Syracuse Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) grabs a rebound from Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during Tuesday's game in Syracuse, N.Y.
AP PHOTO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 03 Iowa at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY - DECEMBER 03: Iowa Hawkeyes Center Luka Garza (55) looks to shoot the ball during the second half of the college basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Syracuse Orange on December 3, 2019, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire
Cal Poly Iowa Basketball
Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a 3-point basket Sunday against Cal Poly.
AP PHOTO
110819ap-iowa-siu-edwardsville-2
Iowa center Luka Garza shoots over SIU-Edwardsville's Anselm Uzuegbunem (30) and Brandon Jackson, right, during Friday's season-opener in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
110819ap-iowa-siu-edwardsville-1
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp is fouled by SIU-Edwardsville's Treavon Martin, left, while driving to the basket during the first half of Friday's game in Iowa City.
AP PHOTO
Iowa tops No. 12 Texas Tech 72-61 at Las Vegas Invitational
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, and CJ Fredrick celebrate during a Nov. 28 win over Texas Tech.
AP PHOTO
Iowa Syracuse Basketball
Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) battles Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe (34) for a rebound Tuesday night in Syracuse, N.Y.
AP PHOTO
