Iowa charges past Wisconsin

IOWA CITY — For most of the season, the Iowa basketball team has lived on big scoring runs, but for most of Monday night’s game, the Hawkeyes struggled to get anything going.

In the first 33 minutes, their largest run was four straight points and they only did that a couple of times.

They were just saving it all for the end.

After trailing by 12 points with seven minutes to go, the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes put together a ferocious closing charge to somehow pull out a 68-62 victory over Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

They began the closing surge with a string of 12 straight points and ended up outscoring the Badgers 23-5 down the stretch to claim their fifth straight win, the ninth in the past 11 games. It was their ninth consecutive home victory.

Maybe the shoes had something to do with it.

The entire Iowa team decided to wear Kobe Bryant Nike shoes in honor of the former Los Angeles Lakers star who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

“He was a hero to all of us,’’ Iowa center Luka Garza said.

But for the first 33 minutes or so, the Hawkeyes (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) looked decidedly un-Bryant-esque at the offensive end of the court.