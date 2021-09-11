Iowa captures Cy-Hawk trophy for sixth-consecutive time

AMES, Iowa – Another week.

Another ranked opponent.

Just another day at the office for an opportunistic Iowa defense, which turned four turnovers by Iowa State into 20 points that led the 10tth-ranked Hawkeyes to a 27-17 victory over the ninth-ranked Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium.

The win was the sixth straight in the Cy-Hawk series for Iowa and it followed a familiar format.

The Hawkeyes played turnover-free football against their instate rival for the fifth straight game and made ISU pay for nearly every mistake it made in the first-ever match-up between the programs when both were ranked in the top 10 nationally.

Iowa broke open a 14-10 game in the second half, feasting on three turnovers in the quarter.

Reminiscent of a slow start in the opening quarter, the teams traded punts on the first four possessions before Jack Campbell took matters into his own hands.

The junior linebacker from Cedar Falls scooped up a fumble forced by Jestin Jacobs on the first play of an ISU drive and returned it six yards for a touchdown with 5 minutes, 8 seconds left in the third quarter.