Iowa becomes first Power 5 school to sponsor women's wrestling

IOWA CITY – Tom Brands didn’t want to see Iowa get left behind.
For several years, the coach of the Hawkeyes’ NCAA champion wrestling team has encouraged administrators at the university to be at the forefront of an emerging sport and add women’s wrestling to its lineup of intercollegiate offerings.
Thursday, Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta announced that will happen.
The Hawkeyes will field a women’s wrestling team beginning in the 2023-24 season, the first institution from a power-five conference in the nation to provide female wrestlers with an opportunity to compete at the highest level in college.
“Being the first is huge,’’ Brands said. “Being the first is impactful.’’
Barta called it “an exciting and historic day for Iowa athletics,’’ adding that university officials have discussed adding the sport for several years now.
Brands encouraged those discussions.
“There are a lot of reasons why you do it. Those reasons are because (female competitors) are just as hungry as our guys are to win championships. There is no separation. The hunger, desire and drive, they’re the same,’’ Brands said.
“Now, you get to do it an institution where other big-time institutions are going to follow and we’re the trailblazer. We’ve been the trailblazer before. We have the first black national champion, (Davenport’s) Simon Roberts. That’s important. Now, the women get their chance now.’’
The men’s program Brands coaches won its 24th national championship in the sport in March and Barta said making women’s wrestling the 22nd intercollegiate program offered by the university simply made sense.
“I think everyone is fully aware of our history and tradition on the men’s side,’’ Barta said. “Wrestling is part of the fabric of Iowa and is part of the University of Iowa’s DNA when you look back historically.’’
Brands will be involved in helping administrators select a coach to run the women’s program, but beyond his support his involvement will end there.
The Hawkeye women’s program will operate independently from the men’s program, with its own coaching staff, its own practices and its own objectives for success.
It will share a new training facility that will be adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which was designed with facilities to house both men’s and women’s teams.
Pending approval from the Iowa Board of Regents, Iowa expects to break ground that new structure next spring.
“The women will have their own head coach. The women will have their own structure, run their program as they see fit,’’ Brands said. “We will hire a coach. It will be the best coach in America. Look out.’’
The NCAA recognized women’s wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020 in all three of its divisions. There are currently 45 intercollegiate women’s wrestling programs at NCAA institutions including five in the state of Iowa.
Girls high school wrestling is a sanctioned sport in 32 states although the the number of participating schools has not allowed that to happen yet in Iowa’s high schools.
Still, more than 600 girls participated in high school wrestling in Iowa a year ago and had the chance to compete in a state tournament held by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
Brands said the sport needs to be sanctioned in Iowa’s high schools.
“Partner up, let’s get some common sense here and get a high school tournament for these girls. They’ve earned it and they need it,’’ Brands said. “… Just do it. Let’s get together and do it.’’
The Hawkeye Wrestling Club has been sponsoring female wrestlers since 2017 and former Hawkeye Terry Steiner is currently the women’s national coach for USA Wrestling.
Barta said Brands was “first in my ear four or five years ago’’ about adding the sport and it is something Iowa administrators have been monitoring since.
He said discussions were paused a year-and-a-half ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa eliminated its men’s gymnastics, swimming and diving and tennis programs because of a $50 million budget shortfall created by the coronavirus.
It initially announced plans to cut its women’s swimming and diving program as well but has since reinstated it.
A group of women’s swimmers filed a lawsuit against the university with concerns over Title IX compliance at that time and while Iowa maintained it has been in compliance with the governmental regulations, as part of a settlement currently being finalized to move beyond the matter the university will be required to add a women’s sports offering.
“We had already agreed on reinstating women’s swimming permanently and part of the agreement was adding a women’s sport and we chose women’s wrestling for all of the obvious reasons,’’ Barta said.
The NCAA allows women’s wrestling to offer 10 scholarships which can be split among participants. Iowa estimates assembling a roster of between 30-35 competitors in the sport.
Barta said while the athletics department continues to work through the financial challenges created by the pandemic, contributions have provided full budgetary support to cover anticipated operating expenses for the first three years of the women’s wrestling program.
Lienhard a star on the court and the mat
WAVERLY — Laken Lienhard says she could run all day on a basketball court.
Lienhard does a pretty good job of that as the starting point guard for the Class 3A second-ranked Crestwood girls’ basketball team where she is the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.7 points per game while also averaging more than six assists.
Lienhard has also found success on the wrestling mat this winter.
With a rare Friday and Saturday off on the basketball court, Lienhard was the second-seeded wrestler at 145 pounds in the second IWCOA girls’ state wrestling tournament Friday at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
“The first time I wrestled I could barely feel my arms I was so tired,” Lienhard said. “Basketball, I feel like I could run up and down the court for the whole day.”
Lienhard comes from a wrestling family as her brothers Chase and Caleb were standouts for the Cadets.
“I grew up in wrestling going to tournaments every weekend, so it has been good that I have a wrestling background. It has made it easier,” Lienhard said.
Lienhard advanced to the quarterfinals with a second-round pin in her only match. She says she has been fortunate, yet busy, with her schedule.
“It is pretty busy,” Lienhard said. “I don’t have much time off. Luckily we can practice wrestling in the morning which allows me to focus on basketball in the afternoons.”
SISTER, SISTER: Different years. Different sisters. Same result.
The very first pin recorded in the inaugural state tournament was produced by Union of La Porte City’s Hannah Michael.
Flash forward a year and in an interesting twist, Union’s Sarah Michael, Hannah’s younger sister, recorded the first pin, decking Faith Rains of North Scott in 59 seconds at 106 pounds.
Hannah was kneeling in Sarah’s corner when the pin occurred and she was one proud sister.
“It’s the most proud I have been of anyone,” Hannah said. “I didn’t know if it was going to happen, but she just went out there and dominated. She ran over afterward and gave me a hug and I was filled with joy.”
Michael finished the first day of competition 3-2, with all three wins by fall.
DAY ONE: All eight defending state champions advanced to the quarterfinals.
Among those are AGWSR’s Ali Gerbracht (106), Avery Meier (126) and Annika Berhrends (132) of Waverly-Shell Rock and Nashua-Plainfield’s Toyia Griffin at 152.
Gerbracht, who recently picked up her 100th career varsity win for the Cougars, did not spend much time on the mat in her two matches. In fact, she needed just 24 seconds.
Gerbracht pinned Hailey Williams of Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the second round in 12 seconds, and followed that with a 12-second pin of Alix Oliver of Dubuque Wahlert to reach the quarterfinals.
“I’ve definitely felt a lot of pressure, good and bad,” Gerbracht said of leading up to the state tournament. “It’s definitely made me a lot mentally stronger. It’s taught me how to fight through that pressure. I definitely feel a target is on my back, but I’m ready for it.”
Other returning champions back are Tateum Park of Davenport North at 113, Chloe Clemons of Pleasant Valley at 120, Sydney Park of Davenport Central at 126 and Millie Peach of Iowa Valley at 195.
Defending team champion Waverly-Shell Rock leads the race with 96.5 points. The Go-Hawks have Meier, Behrends, Macy Smith (138), Kennedy Eastman (145), Bailey Walsh (170) and Ryleigh Rinnels (195) in the quarterfinals.
In the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area, Cedar Falls’ Abbie Lyman reached the 113-pound quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over seventh-seeded Alysa Kennedy of Crestwood.
Prep of the Week: AGWSR's Gerbracht surpasses century mark
ACKLEY – There was a good chance that Ali Gerbracht was already hooked on wrestling.
Gerbracht grew up inside her father Chad’s wrestling room at Ackley-Geneva-Wellsburg-Steamboat Rock High School (AGWSR).
By the time she was five or six, Gerbracht was practically an official member of the Cougar wrestling team. It also reminds her and her dad of one of their fondest memories.
“I had a couple of my wrestlers, Levi Nicolai and Jim Groenwold, Jim’s my assistant now, who wanted us to wear robes on the award stands at tournaments,” Chad recalled. “I said, ‘No, we are not wearing robes.’
“So I think to just make fun of me, those two had their girlfriends make them robes in home economics class and they made one for Ali, too.”
Since then, Gerbracht has wrestled all over the United States. That is a moment that sticks out.
In fact, there is a picture of Ali wearing that robe that still resides inside the Cougar wrestling room today.
“It was sparkly and just for me, and they let me run out before matches and warm up with them wearing it,” laughed Gerbracht.
Chad says those little things can create spark and interest, and that might have been the moment that led Ali down a path that has since led to many more wrestling memories.
Last January, Gerbracht became the first champion at the inaugural Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls’ state tournament in Waverly at 106 pounds. That led to Gerbracht being named the Dan Gable 2019 Ms. Iowa Wrestler of the Year.
Then last Thursday, with a 23-second pin of Hudson’s Brody King, Gerbracht joined South Winneshiek’s Felicity Taylor as only the second girl to reach 100 wins in Iowa high school competition.
“That had been a dream, something I had put on a pedestal,” Gerbracht said of the moment. “It took a lot of hard work. A lot of hard work staying after practice.
“To get 100 was a big relief and made all that hard work worth it.”
Now at 106 wins with just more than a month left in the season, including a defense of her 106 pound title at the IWCOA girls’ state tournament Jan. 24-25 in Waverly, there is another interesting story.
With 10 more wins, Gerbracht would tie Nicolai for seventh-most wins in AGWSR history, and she is just 14 short of reaching the Cougars’ top-five list.
Gerbracht, also a standout softball player, is 24-3 with 13 falls heading into AGWSR’s double-dual at Jesup Thursday.
“I just want to keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing,” said Gerbracht, who was a district qualifier last season. “I’m going to believe in myself, work hard and understand there are a lot of good wrestlers out there.”
Gerbracht has prepared for one last run at a berth in the boys’ state meet day-by-day.
“In these months it’s wrestling, 24-7,” she says. “It’s after practice I’m going to do 25 more push-ups to beat this person. Or the next day it is doing this to beat the next person.”
Chad, who earned All-America honors for Wartburg College’s 1996 NCAA championship team, says Ali is a confident person and he reminds her on a daily basis.
“I think it is just confidence,” Chad said. “It’s knowing what you are good at and not worrying about who you are going to wrestle. I tried to sit her out of a match a couple of weeks, and she looked at me and said, ‘I made weight. I’m going to wrestle.’ That was her mindset.”
Having her father in her corner from the start of her career has been special.
Gerbracht has decided, for now, not to wrestle in college and will concentrate on academics with plans to study biology at the University of Northern Iowa before transferring to Allen College of Nursing to become a nurse practitioner.
“There are a lot of emotions, good and bad, but he’s always there for me,” Ali said. “He’s been really tough and pushes you to your limits which is what I need. But he is a coach at practice and just dad at home.”
For Chad, the closing weeks of this season may be harder for him than Ali as he’s had many special moments with her.
“I was filling out an application for Coach of the Year and it asked what is my No. 1 highlight,” said Chad, who has coached more than 20 years.
The answer was easy, he said. It was the moment Ali leaped into his arms after winning the state title last year.
“That is right at the top, No. 1,” Chad finished.
Photos: Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament
Girls' state wrestling: Girls' wrestling in Iowa wins the day
WAVERLY — On the wrestling mats, there were winners and losers Saturday at the first Iowa girls’ wrestling state championships at Waverly-Shell Rock High School sponsored by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials association.
But at the end of the day, girls’ wrestling in the state Iowa was the big winner.
With an audience that included prominent girls’ sports advocates including Charlotte Bailey, the girls’ state director for USA Wrestling and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union executive director Jean Berger, the excitement for girls’ wrestling was on full display.
“This is fantastic,” said Bailey, the 2018 Russ Smith Community Impact Award winner from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum for her contributions to the sport of wrestling. “This is huge.
“The IWCOA to push this forward, and the IHSAA to send out and make sure people know that this is something we want to see ... to grow wrestling in general but to give girls an opportunity to compete with their peers.”
While more than 120 girls registered to participate, only 87 were able to compete Saturday after Friday’s snowstorm blanketed the state of Iowa. Still, that number of participants was more than the number of girls who participated in the state last year on boys’ teams.
But the chance to wrestle their own peers and not have to compete against boys and the response to an event that was put together quickly, Bailey hopes, will resonate through the state that girls’ wrestling is moving forward and moving forward quickly.
Bailey noted how Denver put together a team of 17 wrestlers in two weeks to get ready for state and how Waverly-Shell Rock, Charles City and Osage have had teams since the beginning of the prep wrestling season by recruiting within their schools.
“These programs are making something happen out of nothing,” Bailey continued. “Whether it is former gymnasts, cheerleaders, wrestling managers ... people who have loved it all along, but wanted a different version ... they have that version now.”
Berger was at the event from the start, tweeting occasionally during the action.
Asked to comment, she declined, saying she wanted the focus to remain on the young women making history.
Tournament host Eric Whitcome, head coach of the Waverly-Shell Rock boys’ team, said it was a monumental day for girls’ wrestling in the state of Iowa.
“You could say this was kind of thrown together at the last minute, but we got a lot of the right people on board with making it happen,” Whitcome said. “It was a top class event.
“And most importantly, give credit to the people who deserve it — the girls. A lot of these girls came out over winter break, many of them had never wrestled, but they understood the importance of the movement that was happening and wanted to be part of history being made.”
FINAL NUMBERS: Of the 10 weight classes, 106 (13) and 126 (16) had the most participants.
There were 14 schools represented with finalists — AGWSR, Waverly-Shell Rock, Davenport North, Davenport Central, Waukon, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Logan-Magnolia, Nashua-Plainfield, Colfax-Mingo, Riverside, Iowa Valley, LeMars, Bettendorf and Missouri Valley.
Girls' state wrestling: AGWSR's Gerbracht leaps into state history books (PHOTOS)
WAVERLY — Ali Gerbracht executed on the mat expertly all day.
The leap, however, was the one she was concerned with most.
The Ackley-Geneva-Wellsburg-Steamboat Rock junior became the first girls’ state champion in Iowa history Saturday when she beat Bettendorf’s Ella Schmit, 4-1, in the 106-pound finals of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls’ state wrestling championships at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Immediately after getting her hand raised at center mat, Gerbracht spun, eyed her target and took off leaping into his arms, a state champion’s leap executed thousands of times at the boys’ state championships.
The coach awaiting her in the corner, was her dad and long-time AGWSR head coach Chad Gerbracht.
“That is what I always wanted to do since I first starting going to the state tournament to watch all my dad’s high school wrestlers,” said Gerbracht, who has been the Cougars’ 106-pound varsity starter for the past three seasons. “It was such a cool experience to be able to do it myself.
“It hasn’t really sunk it that that is what it actually is ... a state championship,” Gerbracht added of being the first girls’ state champion. “This is a big deal. I’m sure it will hit me later.”
Gerbracht has 73 career wins as a varsity wrestler on the AGWSR boys’ team.
Gerbracht has been wrestling since she was 4, when she’d tag along to her dad’s youth practices and high school practices. To see her win, after so many years of being right next to him, was special for her dad, too.
“I’ve been so close with several of my wrestlers,” Chad Gerbracht said. “It was awesome to give her a hug and a kiss and tell her I’m proud of her because she has put in the work.”
In all, 10 champs were crowned and three teams took home team trophies.
Waverly-Shell Rock claimed the team championship with 144 points, while Colfax-Mingo was second with 78 and Charles City was third with 73.
It was a day where wrestling cheerleaders became champion wrestlers, and where daughters followed in the footsteps of dads and uncles to etch their names into the history annuals.
It started with Union of La Porte City’s Hannah Michael pinning Sioux Central’s Katy Unger in 46 seconds at 106 for the first pin of the day and continued to rock right up to a standing ovation given to Gerbracht following her victory.
W-SR, had five finalists, including two champions — Annika Behrends at 126 and Avery Meier at 138. Both are the daughters of wrestlers.
Behrends, whose finals match against Olivia Diggins of Logan-Magnolia may have been the most exciting of the day, joined uncle Travis Behrends, who won the 189-pound state title for the Go-Hawks in 2001. Her other uncle, Brett, was a state-runner up at 152 in 2003, and her dad, Zach, was a state qualifier in 1999.
“This is a great feeling,” Behrends said of winning in her home gym. “Especially with all the support we had here.”
Behrends scored an escape with four seconds left to beat Diggins, 10-9.
“I was super tired, but I just knew if I kept going something great would come out of it,” Behrends added.
Meier, a sophomore, pinned Maddison Buffum of Missouri Valley in 1:57 to win at 138. Her younger sister, Jacey, took second at 120. Avery and Jacey’s dad, Josh, is an assistant on the boys’ team.
The Go-Hawks had three runner-ups — Meier, Hedda Kveum at 152 and Hanna Johnson at 195.
Other champions were Tateum Park of Davenport North at 113, Chloe Clemons of Cedar Rapids Jefferson at 120, Sydney Park of Davenport Central at 126, Toyia Griffin of Nashua-Plainfield at 152, Jacenta Sargisson of LeMars at 170, Millie Peach of Iowa Valley at 195 and Rilee Slycord of Colfax-Mingo at 285.
“I think there was a lot of excitement,” Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome said. “From the crowd to the kids it was great all day. I’ve been saying this all day, props to the programs, school districts, administrators, the coaches that even with the weather that we had found a way to get the girls here because it was important enough for them.
“To our girls, what a tremendous job. Some of them had never wrestled before, but wanted to be part of history. Really proud of them to come out here and put up the performance that they did, unexpected, but awesome, additionally.”
Results
106 POUNDS
SEMIFINALS — Ali Gerbracht (AGWSR) pinned Hannah Michael (Union), 1:31, Ella Schmit (Bettendorf) pinned Chloe Krebsbach (Osage), 2:58.
CHAMPIONSHIP — Gerbracht dec. Schmit 4-1.
THIRD PLACE — Krebsbach pinned Michael, 2:50.
FIFTH PLACE — Sayde Mull (Pleasantville) pinned Karley Havener (Hinton), 1:49.
113 POUNDS
SEMIFINALS — Tateum Park (Davenport North) pinned Kari German (Starmont), 3:12, Meridian Snitker (Waukon) pinned Rylee Rodish (Waukon), 3:29.
CHAMPIONSHIP — Park dec. Snitker, 8-1.
THIRD PLACE — German pinned Rodish, 1:44.
FIFTH PLACE — Madi Adams (Osage) pinned Emily Ruby (Denver), 2:26.
120 POUNDS
SEMIFINALS — Chloe Clemons (CR Jefferson) dec. Ashlynn Miller (North Cedar), 10-1. Jacey Meier (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Brynn Miller (Pleasantville), 2:37.
CHAMPIONSHIP — Clemons pinned J. Meier, 3:51.
THIRD PLACE — A. Miller pinned B. Miller, 2:25.
FIFTH PLACE — Anna Sondall (Boone) pinned Ilia Hostetter (Colfax-Mingo), 2:27.
126 POUNDS
SEMIFINALS — Sydney Park (Davenport Central) pinned Toni Maloy (Charles City), 1:24. Regan Griffith (Waukon) pinned Marley Hagerty (Charles City), 2:38
CHAMPIONSHIP — Park pinned Griffith, 4:07.
THIRD PLACE — Hagerty dec. Maloy, 3-1, SV.
FIFTH PLACE — Mariah Webster (Colfax-Mingo) pinned Clarissa Huisman (Osage), 5:11.
132 POUNDS
SEMIFINALS — Annika Behrends (WSR) pinned Kylie Doty (Colfax-Mingo), 3:25. Olivia Diggins (Logan-Magnolia) dec. Evah Owens (Central City), 8-1.
CHAMPIONSHIP — Behrends dec. Diggins, 10-9
THIRD PLACE — Owens pinned Doty, :58.
FIFTH PLACE — Rylee Vercande (Mid-Prairie) dec. Emma Grimm (Charles City), 14-3.
138 POUNDS
SEMIFINALS — Avery Meier (WSR) pinned Abby Bechtel (WSR), 1:54, Maddison Buffum (Missouri Valley) pinned Makayla Mostek (Osage), 2:28.
CHAMPIONSHIP — A. Meier pinned Buffum, 1:56.
THIRD PLACE — Mostek won by inj. def over Bechtel.
FIFTH PLACE — Mylei Henderson (West Liberty) dec. Carlie Frost (Waterloo West), 7-3.
152 POUNDS
SEMIFINALS — Toyia Griffin (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Haley Eckerman (WSR), 1:25, Hedda Kveum (WSR) pinned Allie Cross (Charles City), 5:51.
CHAMPIONSHIP — Griffin pinned Kveum, :16.
THIRD PLACE — Eckerman dec. Cross, 10-6.
FIFTH PLACE — Gabby Corday (Denver) pinned Brittany Shover (Denver), 2:30.
170 POUNDS
SEMIFINALS — Jacenta Sargisson (LeMars) pinned Josie Matgen (LeMars), :33, Nevaeh Bushaw (Waukon) pinned Lila Meyer (Denver), :37.
CHAMPIONSHIP —Sargisson dec. Bushaw, 10-1.
THIRD PLACE — Meyer pinned Matgen 1:06.
FIFTH PLACE — Rachel Roose (WSR) pinned Cassie Rizer (Denver), 3:27.
195 POUNDS
SEMIFINALS — Millie Peach (Iowa Valley) pinned Sydney Peterson (Charles City), :27, Hanna Johnson (WSR) pinned Claire Ohlrichs (LeMars), :58.
CHAMPIONSHIP — Peach pinned Johnson, 1:03.
THIRD PLACE — Peterson pinned Ohlrichs, 1:53.
285 POUNDS
SEMIFINALS — Rilee Slycord (Colfax-Mingo) pinned Destiny McBride-Daniels (Colfax-Mingo), :23, Iliana Yanes (Riverside) pinned Jaycie Webster (Colfax-Mingo), 3:31.
CHAMPIONSHIP — Slycord pinned Yanes, :20.
THIRD PLACE — Webster dec. McBride-Daniels, 7-1.
Prep wrestling: First girls' state wrestling set for Jan. 19
WAVERLY — The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association made it official Friday that it will sponsor the first interscholastic Iowa high school girls’ wrestling state championships Jan. 19 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
The IWCOA and Iowa High School Athletic Association sent out a release Friday afternoon announcing the tournament.
Waverly-Shell Rock was already scheduled to host a girls’ division as part of the Rick Caldwell Invitational on Jan. 19 when Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome began discussions with IWCOA executive vice president Eric Eckerman about turning that meet into a state tournament.
Eckerman shared the conversation with IWCOA president Bob Murphy and the ball began to roll.
“We kind of got it going to a point. A lot of people have said, ‘Hey, are we going to have some kind of culmination activity for these girls to wrap up the season?’” Whitcome told the Courier on Dec. 20.
On the same date after talking with Murphy, Eckerman told the Courier, “It will happen. We will sponsor it.”
IHSAA director of officials Lewie Curtis also has thrown his name behind the tournament.
WAVERLY — Felicity Taylor stood in the middle of the wrestling room and watched as elementar…
The event will wrap up the second season during which IHSAA member schools have offered females the opportunity to compete in girls’ divisions. All eligible girls competing on wrestling teams sponsored by IHSAA member schools and included on their rosters are eligible to participate. The event will count as one of the wrestler’s 17 competition dates allowed during the season by the IHSAA rules.
After there were a handful of tournaments in December that held girls’ divisions, there were nine more opportunities on the schedule in January, and Waverly’s was the final one.
“We just happened to be the last one on the schedule,” Whitcome said in the December interview.
According to the release by the IWCOA and IHSAA, wrestling will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Waverly-Shell Rock and will feature 10 weight classes — 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 152, 170, 195 and 285. The top six placewinners will be recognized in each class, and the top three teams will also be recognized.
Several teams in Northeast Iowa have more than 10 girls participating in the sport, including W-SR, Osage and Charles City with Denver head wrestling coach Chris Krueger tweeting Thursday that the Cyclones have had 14 girls sign up for wrestling.
After 93 girls participated last year, according to the IHSAA, the number has risen to 157 in 2018-19, according to the IWCOA release.
Prep girls' wrestling: Girls' wrestling making a move
The ideas weren’t bold at the beginning.
But the response from forming a girls’ wrestling team at Waverly-Shell Rock High to the first official dual meet between girls’ teams has led to bigger agenda items.
Last spring, Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome gauged the interest of forming a girls’ wrestling team by posting signs throughout the school and sending out a survey to girls.
“All of a sudden people were starting to talk about it,” Whitcome said. “Then they started asking me some questions. That is all it took.”
A year after 93 girls participated on boys’ teams in the state of Iowa with 48 of them officially participating in a varsity match, the momentum to get girls’ wrestling sanctioned in Iowa seems to be gaining steam.
Currently there are 14 states that sanction prep girls’ wrestling with Kansas and Pennsylvania in serious discussions to add it in 2019.
In the past year alone, eight states — Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri and Oregon — have joined the original six of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.
“To us, really, the old method of banging on the door of the state and hoping they’ll hear has not worked,” Whitcome said. “We believe the way to be heard is through numbers, and if we go out and recruit the numbers they won’t be able to deny making it a sanctioned sport.
“I think there is more interest in girls’ wrestling out there than anyone would ever think. But the majority of those girls aren’t going to come out and say, ‘Hey, I’m here and I want to wrestle.’ They want to be asked. That is how we started by simply going to the girls and asking, would you have any interest?”
The Go-Hawks had eight girls take the mat against a group of girls from Charles City on Dec. 6 in what became the first official dual meet between girls’ teams in the state of Iowa. Whitcome said he believes Osage has an eight-girl team, as well, and hopes to schedule another dual with them.
“I think it has been really cool for our school,” said W-SR junior Haley Eckerman, one of those eight and also a cheerleader for the Go-Hawk boys’ wrestling team. Eckerman’s dad, Eric, is a long-time wrestling official in the state.
“I’ve been around wrestling for a long time because of my dad, and to be able to actually do it myself, against other girls, has been a really cool experience.
“It was crazy. The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams moved their practices so they could come watch,” added Eckerman of the dual against Charles City.
Eckerman has begun to develop a wrestler’s mentality, too. She broke her nose four days before the dual with the Comets.
“It was a small fracture, so it was just walk-it-off type of thing,” Eckerman laughed.
The movement has not been isolated to Northeast Iowa, either.
Girls’ divisions have been held at several sites throughout the state the past few years, and there are nine more opportunities in January, including Independence on Jan. 12.
Independence assistant coach Keith Donnelly said he and Mustang head coach Michael Doyle went to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., a couple of years ago to earn their Silver Coaching Certification through USA Wrestling. While there, they listened to a speaker who talked about women’s wrestling.
“We learned it is the fastest growing female sport in America,” Donnelly said. “Michael and I were shocked/disappointed/somewhat embarrassed coming from Iowa that other states were sanctioning female wrestling as a sport and Iowa is the hotbed of wrestling and our state hasn’t sanctioned it as an actual female sport.
“As coaches, we thought the best thing we could do to help promote female wrestling and to continue to promote it was to offer a female division at our junior varsity tournament.”
This will be the third year the Independence junior varsity tournament has had a girls’ division.
With the success of the dual and girls’ divisions at tournaments increasing, Whitcome said another discussion has turned to a bigger idea. With the support of Lewie Curtis, the director of officials for the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association jumping on board, an unofficial girls’ state wrestling tournament in Waverly is in the works.
Waverly-Shell Rock is also scheduled to host one of the remaining nine girls’ divisions as part of the Rick Caldwell Invitational on Jan. 19.
Talks between Whitcome, Curtis and the IWCOA have led to the discussion of making the Waverly tournament, the last on the schedule, the battle for state titles.
“We kind of got it going to a point, a lot of people have said, ‘Hey, are we going to have some kind of culmination activity for these girls to wrap up the season?” Whitcome said. “We just happened to be the last one on the schedule.
“It is one of those things where we don’t want to step on any toes with the association or the girls’ union, but, hey let’s do this unofficially with their support.”
Just prior to the holiday break, Whitcome and Eckerman, the past president and current executive vice president of the IWCOA, set in motion the idea of having the IWCOA sponsor the event.
“I talked to Bob Murphy (current IWCOA president) last night (Dec. 20), and he threw it out to our officers and the response was real good,” Eckerman said. “It will happen. We will sponsor it.”
Whitcome said he is uncertain how many weight classes would be part of the state meet, but says it will be somewhere between eight and 10.
“I think certainly for us coaches, having this be a culminating activity for these girls ... it is a big win for the first year,” Whitcome said. “The most important aspect of getting girls’ wrestling on the map in the state of Iowa, and what I think is really important is for our coaches and the people who are connected to the sport of wrestling to go out and recruit.
“The more that participate, the harder it will be not to sanction.”
Prep wrestling: Battle of Waterloo turns 10 Friday
WATERLOO — To the members of her team, she is just Coach Jakoubek.
If any of them know her history, Cassy Jakoubek, in her first season as the Denver High School girls’ wrestling head coach, is not aware of it.
“I don’t think so,” Jakoubek said in advance of the 10th Battle of Waterloo dual tournament at Young Arena where six girls’ teams will participate in their own tournament. “I had one of my girls come up and said she tried to look me up online and said, ‘I couldn’t find you anywhere.’
“Obviously, I’ve gotten married and none of them know my maiden name, so the name change has thrown them a bit.”
For the record, Jakoubek is the former Cassy Herkelman, who in 2011 as a Cedar Falls Tiger was the first female wrestler to qualify for the Iowa high school state wrestling championships.
Eight years later, after a college career at McKendree University, Jakoubek is a Waterloo police officer and the first-year coach at Denver. With nearly 500 female high school participants in the sport this year, it makes Jakoubek smile to see how far girls’ wrestling has come in the past decade.
“When I was wrestling, obviously, I wrestled against the boys and did not have this option,” said Jakoubek, who wrestled for Cedar Falls at the Battle of Waterloo four different seasons. “I’m excited as far as the growth in the sport in the state of Iowa.”
At Denver, where the team is in year two, the Cyclones are still figuring it out. Jakoubek says she has nine girls out and a couple more are on the fence and haven’t decided yet. The team hosted a quad with Osage, Charles City and Crestwood in late November and participated in the Aplington-Parkersburg tournament last weekend.
“They are excited for Friday,” Jakoubek said. “It is their first big tournament and they are nervous and have been asking a million questions.
“We’ve been growing. While it seems like we’ve been going a long time, it has only been a few short weeks. I’ve been taking a lot of notes and I think we are going to see more and more growth over the next few months, and next season will be completely different.”
Joining the Denver girls at the Battle of Waterloo are teams from Waverly-Shell Rock, Crestwood, Independence, Charles City and Osage. The girls’ portion of the tournament will be mixed in throughout the day on Friday with each team getting five duals.
As far as the boys, last year’s tournament finished in crazy fashion as Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware and Don Bosco all went 2-1 in the championship pool, but the Go-Hawks were the only team not to be penalized a team point and were determined the champions on the No. 1 tiebreaker.
“Crazy, crazy,” W-SR head coach Eric Whitcome said after the tournament.
This season’s tournament should be no less crazy as the top four seeds include a pair of defending State Duals champions – Don Bosco in 1A and West Delaware in 2A. Waverly-Shell Rock was runner up in 3A before proceeding to win the 3A traditional title.
Depending on which ranking service is used — IAwrestle or the Predicament — there will be 13 ranked teams in the tournament, including the top four in Class 2A — West Delaware, Union Community, Osage and Independence.
Tonight, from 5-7 p.m. at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum, the Battle of Waterloo committee will induct Chuck Patten, Larry Sallis, Dave Cunningham, Dan Mashek, Jamal Fox, Jerry Springer and Rex Smith into its hall of fame.