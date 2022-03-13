Iowa beats Purdue to win Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS – Together, the Iowa basketball team won a championship Sunday.

The Hawkeyes claimed their first Big Ten Tournament since 2006, using depth and determination to get past Purdue 75-64 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It took Iowa four wins in four days to earn the chance to be showered with confetti, hoist a trophy and cut down the nets that belong to championship teams.

“This team came together from day one,’’ Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery told the crowd. “Everybody knows who we lost, but this group never stopped believing.’’

The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes rode the strength of tournament most outstanding player Keegan Murray to another win Sunday.

Murray collected his 10th double-double of the season, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, but it took much more for the 24th-ranked Hawkeyes to earn their first in three tries this season over the ninth-ranked Boilermakers.

It took the shooting of Payton Sandfort, a freshman who stepped up and hit back-to-back 3-point baskets with just under nine minutes remaining to break a 51-51 tie and give Iowa a six-point lead.

It took the senior savvy of Connor McCaffery, who answered a 3-pointer by Purdue’s Eric Hunter that trimmed the Iowa lead to 63-62 with 3:13 left.

Connor McCaffery completed a three-point play with 2:42 remaining as the Hawkeyes regained a 66-62 lead.

After Connor McCaffery’s late basket, the Boilermakers scored just two more field goal the rest of the game.

Purdue missed five field goals, the front end of a one-and-one opportunity and turned the ball over once as free throws by Filip Rebraca, Tony Perkins, Jordan Bohannon and Kris Murray positioned Iowa to enjoy an extended postgame celebration.

“This is why this team is special. Everybody steps up, does their job when it’s their moment,’’ Bohannon said. “The whole way, all season, all four games here, it’s been that way.’’

Bohannon, who finished with seven points, joined Murray on an all-tournament team that also included Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Ivey finished with 20 points and Williams added 13 to go with 11 boards for the Boilermakers, who led for less than two minutes in the game.

“From the start of the game, we were ready defensively and we needed to be,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “That’s a tough team to defend. I thought we would do a better job on the glass than we did, getting out-rebounded 48-30. If that happens, you better take care of the ball.’’

Iowa accomplished that, forcing Purdue into 17 turnovers and recording 13 steals, including four by Joe Toussaint.

“Our goal on defense was to make them uncomfortable, put them in spots where they didn’t want to be’’ Keegan Murray said. “To hold a good scoring team like that to 66 points, defense was big for us.’’

The Hawkeyes countered the Purdue’s inside strength with depth, calling on reserves Josh Ogundele and Riley Mulvey off the bench during the first half to deal with 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and the bulk of the 6-10 Williams.

That helped Iowa open a 35-32 lead at the half, taking a 12-10 lead on a Keegan Murray follow-up a little over five minutes into the game.

Purdue (27-7) turned the ball over six times during a five-minute stretch midway through the half but Iowa simultaneously endured a 2-of-12 touch from the field during that stretch and was unable to build more than a 21-14 lead.

The Hawkeyes (26-9) eventually gained a 23-15 lead on two of Sandfort’s 10 points with 8:10 to go in the half and used a 3-pointer from Keegan Murray to maintain a 26-18 advantage with 7:29 remaining.

Edey asserted himself early in the second half as part of his 12-point, 14-rebound effort, erasing Iowa’s halftime line and keeping the Boilermakers within a possession but a pair of Patrick McCaffery baskets kept Iowa in it before Sandfort pushed the Hawkeyes ahead to stay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0